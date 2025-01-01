Report Reveals How Much Real Madrid Bid To Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
A report from The Telegraph has revealed the sum Real Madrid are willing to pay to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in January.
Alexander-Arnold, 26, has been heavily linked with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Englishman's Anfield contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
He is now available to agree a pre-contract agreement for a summer move, that window opening on January 1st. However, reports emerged that Los Blancos had a January bid turned down for the full-back.
The Telegraph now reports that Los Merengues were ready to pay £20 million ($25 million) to complete a January move for Alexander-Arnold.
Real Madrid are looking to bolster their right-back options in the coming transfer windows with Dani Carvajal out for the season with an injury. Due to lack of options, Carlo Ancelotti has used Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde in the position. However, the club are looking for a long-term solution.
Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best in the world in his position for a while. He is in his mid 20s and could very well fit Los Blancos' needs. The Englishman has been rock solid for Liverpool in recent years. His passing ability and creativity are unmatched traits.
He has been a crucial part of the Reds' sides that have won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League trophies.
In 23 appearances this seas, Alexander-Arnold has scored once and provided five assists as Liverpool lead the Premier League table.
