Real Madrid Stars Including Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham And Vinicius Jr Reveal Their Goals For 2025
Several Real Madrid stars including Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and more spoke to the club's official media channels and outlined what they are looking to achieve in 2025.
Los Blancos are set to kick off their 2025 on January 3, taking on Valencia at the Mestalla.
Quotes via Real Madrid:
Luka Modric:
It's great to be with the fans, for them to see us training, signing shirts and posing for pictures with them. I'm very proud to be captain and it's a unique thing. You can't ask for more after this year. We have won many trophies and we have to continue so that 2025 goes the same way.
Vinicius Jr:
It's a very important day for us and for the fans on the last day of the year. It brings us a lot of good energy. I'm very happy with the fans' recognition, which gives us the strength we need. I hope we'll be at our best to bring joy to the fans.
Kylian Mbappe:
We couldn't finish the year better than with the fans around us. It's great to feel their love and support as we face the second part of the season. The goal is to be stronger and happier in 2025. When you play for Real Madrid you have to compete for all the trophies and bring joy to the fans. We want to write our own history in the wonderful history of Real Madrid. Now comes the Super Cup and we'll work hard to win it. We also want to win the league and the Champions League. We will be competing in all the competitions.
Jude Bellingham:
We want more trophies in the new year because that's the most important thing. The support of the fans is very important. They support us in every game and these days are very special.
Lucas Vazquez:
It's great to share this once a year. It's been a beautiful year, we're happy with what we've achieved and we'll be fighting to repeat it. The five trophies are the result of the commitment of the dressing room, we all get on very well and you can see that on the pitch. We're going to fight and leave everything on the pitch to win all the trophies.
Thibaut Courtois:
It's great for the fans to see us training and for us to be able to be close to them. We want to accomplish the challenges that lie ahead. After a year of trophies, we want to start well in 2025 and get a few victories before the Spanish Super Cup. The league and the Champions League are also important and we want to win every trophy.
Fede Valverde:
It's amazing to spend this day with the children and fans and bring a smile to their faces. We share a moment we don't usually do, a training session, and we see the people's joy. That's why it's a great day. It's been a dream year and we have to celebrate it with the fans.
Brahim Diaz:
It is exciting for the fans and for us. We want to return the affection we've received with a photograph. From this year I'll remember the trophies we've won. The team is united and we feel the support of the Madridistas all over the world. This is Madrid and every year we have to keep fighting for every trophy. We're a family and you can see it in every training session and in every match.
Eduardo Camavinga:
These days are important because when I was a kid I had the same thing experience and we want to repay the fans with trophies. I'll remember the trophies we won this year and we want to do the same next year.
Aurelien Tchouameni:
It's a pleasure to spend the last training session of the year with the fans and to feel their affection. I hope we can enjoy the second half of the season and win more trophies. It's been an incredible year, especially because of the Champions League. We're eager to win more trophies.
Fran Garcia:
It's been a very special season after my return to the club. Hopefully, 2025 will be the same as this one. The open day is very special because you get closer to the people and you can feel their affection.
Watch Real Madrid's first training of 2025:
