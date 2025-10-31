Real Madrid vs Valencia: Predicted Lineup for the La Liga Clash

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso could rotate the team that beat Barcelona in the El Clasico for the game against Valencia on November 1. They will face Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, but he will also not want to weaken his side too much to avoid a shock result against 18th-placed Los Che.

Dani Carvajal has picked up an injury, and there is some concern over Franco Mastantuono. The right side may look very different from the last match, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to start his first game in several matches due to an injury.

Alonso has a few defenders injured, with Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba not in the squad alongside Carvajal. That likely means Alonso could make changes in the midfield and forward positions ahead of a trip to England in the next game.



Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia (4-3-3)

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian was likely to start, but Andriy Lunin's suspension means he will be between the posts against Valencia.

RB: Trent Alexandr-Arnold - The injury to Dani Carvajal means Trent should start at right-back. It also gives Alonso a chance to get minutes before his return to face Liverpool, where he may also have to start.

CB: Eder Militao - The Brazilian has had to play a lot recently due to injuries, and coming off his long injury, it may not have been ideal for Alonso. Could he be rested for this game before Liverpool in the UCL?

CB: Dean Huijsen - The 20-year-old has slipped straight back into the starting lineup after his injury. If he had more options, Alonso could rest one of the two center-backs, but Raul Asencio could get a start over one of them.

LB: Fran Garcia - After playing so many games, Álvaro Carreras could have a well-earned rest with Fran Garcia getting a rare start.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - The Frenchman showed he can play a deeper role effectively and may be asked to do so solely with Aurélien Tchouaméni rested.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham had his best game since his return from injury, scoring and assisting in the El Clasico. It could be an option to rest, with Valverde possibly starting if he does.

CM: Arda Guler - Güler played well against Barcelona and could continue in midfield, but Dani Ceballos is also an option, depending on how much Alonso wants to rotate in midfield.

RW: Franco Mastantuono - Did not start in the big game last weekend, but the 18-year-old should be back in the XI if the injury rumors are false.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - Vini Jr. had one of his best games against Barcelona, but again, failed to play 90 minutes. With Liverpool this week, would Alonso reduce his minutes again?

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappé was on the scoresheet again and could have had two, but missed the penalty. It seems unlikely that Alonso would start the Frenchman on the bench.

