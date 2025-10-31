River Plate to Take Action After Franco Mastantuono's Transfer to Real Madrid

Real Madrid brought in four new players during the summer transfer window, all but one of whom was a defender. That was teenage sensation Franco Mastantuono, who arrived from River Plate, with Los Blancos having to wait until August 14 for him to turn 18.

Head coach Xabi Alonso was one of the main architect in making the deal happen. The midfielder was close to joining PSG despite the Spanish club's interest. Alonso stepped in, and Mastantuono made the switch, with Real his No. 1 choice all along.

It was an unbelievable deal for the star, with Madrid activating his release clause, set at $52 million (€45 million). However, River Plate general secretary Stefano Di Carlo has revealed that such a deal will not happen again.

All River Plate Young Stars Will Have Much Higher Release Clauses

Speaking on 'Radio La Red', a radio station in Argentina (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Stefani Di Carlo discussed the contract offer for Franco Mastantuono, calling it a big moment for Los Millonarios. However, only getting the €45 million did not sit right.

"When that contract was signed two years ago, it was a great achievement. It's among the three most expensive transfers in Latin American history... But with the €45 million for Mastantuono, we've fallen short. The European market is operating at an inopportune time for us. They decide to strengthen their squads to compete in all competitions and dismantle our teams. No more." Stefano Di Carlo

This has prompted the club to change its direction when signing its best talents to new deals. A much bigger release clause will help them get the money they want for their big stars, and in turn, help them reinvest in the club.

"The goal is to put an end to unilateral actions when someone wants to terminate a contract. With €100 million, they should come and sit down and talk with us." Stefano Di Carlo

The club never wanted to sell their teenage midfielder, seeing him as one of the best prospects they have had. However, the pull of European football was always going to be tough to stop.

"We always said we wouldn't sell him, and we didn't: Real Madrid came and triggered his release clause. It would have been wonderful to have him, but it wasn't possible. That's football." Stefano Di Carlo

Real Madrid certainly can't be blamed for the deal, as they were never going to pay more than the price of his release clause. In the future, they will now protect themselves from any further deals they believe would leave them short in earnings.

