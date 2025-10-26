The first El Clasico of the season is here, and a win for Real Madrid over Barcelona would send them five points clear at the top of the table.

Head coach Xabi Alonso has been able to recall several first-team players after spells on the sidelines due to injury. Captain Dani Carvajal was joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Dani Ceballos back in the squad list for the game.

One of those heads staring into the lineup, with the experience of Dani Carvajal expected to see him come into the lineup, he starts on the bench with Federico Valverde starting at right-back again.

Center-back Huijsen partners with Eder Militao in the back four. The injured David Alaba and Raul Asencio have been covering, but Huijsen looks to be the first choice at this point for Los Blancos. Antonio Rudiger, who may have something to say about that, is still injured.

In midfield, Alonso could be playing with a four or a five, with Eduardo Camavinga coming into the side. Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and Aurélien Tchouaméni also start, which could see Guler play out to the right, or play behind Vini Jr. and Kylian Mbappe alongside Bellingham as more attacking midfielders.

Alonso does have a strong bench to call upon for the first El Clasico, and options if things are not going to plan.

Real Madrid's Starting XI vs Barcelona

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

1. Courtois

8. Valverde

3. Militao

24. Huisjen

18. Carreras

6. Camavinga

14. Tchouaméni

5. Bellingham

15. Guler

9. Mbappe

7. Vini Jr.

