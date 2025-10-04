Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Confirmed Starting Lineup as Fede Valverde Decision Made
Real Madrid have another challenging La Liga game as they welcome third-place Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, the final match before the international break.
Los Blancos are coming off a 5-0 win over FC Kairat in the Champions League. It was a welcome victory after losing 5-2 in their last league match against rivals Atletico Madrid.
Head coach Xabi Alonso rested several players in the game in Kazakhstan. Álvaro Carreras, Jude Bellingham, and Eder Militao all started on the bench, while Dani Carvajal was suspended, so he got a night off. Fede Valverde also did not feature, which resulted in a media storm.
It has meant that everybody has been waiting with anticipation to see if Valverde would start the game against Villarreal. The Uruguayan starts, but at right-back, which will come as a surprise to many. Dani Ceballos continues in midfield, with Bellingham on the bench.
Alonso also makes several other changes from the Champions League game in midweek. Militao and Carreras all come back into the back four. Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono keep their places.
Here is the side that Xabi Alonso has selected
Real Madrid's Starting XI vs Villarreal:
1. Courtois
8. Valverde
3. Militao
24. Huisjen
18. Carreras
19. Ceballos
15. Guler
14. Tchouaméni
30. Mastantuono
9. Mbappe
7. Vini Jr.
