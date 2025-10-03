Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid returned to winning form midweek as they were able to deliver an emphatic victory against Champions League newcomers Kairat Almaty. The 5-0 triumph in Kazakhstan would see Kylian Mbappe score a hat-trick, while Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz also featured on the scoresheet.

The win allowed the Spanish side to bounce back from their disastrous Madrid derby, where they lost 5-2 at the Metropolitano to Atlético Madrid. The loss meant that Barcelona were able to claim top spot in La Liga, as they defeated Real Sociedad 2-1.

Now a point behind their El Clásico rivals, Real Madrid will get the chance to top the league for at least a few hours when they take on Villarreal on Saturday night. Barcelona are not in action until Sunday afternoon, when they travel to Sevilla.

However, Real Madrid would fall to third with a loss to The Yellow Submarine. Villarreal have started the season impressively, as they are in third place just two points behind Real Madrid.

Villarreal enters the match against Los Blancos following a 2-2 draw at home to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday. A late equalizer from Renato Viega earned Villarreal a point against the Italian giants, as they are now unbeaten in their last four.

Wins over Osasuna, Sevilla, and Athletic Club have seen Villarreal climb to third in the table as they will look to cause Real Madrid problems at the Bernabéu.

Date Result March 15, 2025 Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid October 5, 2024 Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal May 19, 2024 Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid December 17, 2023 Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal April 8, 2023 Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal

Real Madrid Team News vs Villarreal

Real Madrid continue to be without both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal for their match against Villarreal. It is expected that Asencio will once again feature in the full-back role in their absense. However, Real Madrid will be boosted by the return of goal of the month winner Éder Militão, who missed out on the trip to Kazakhstan with a fitness issue.

Both Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy remain on the sidelines as neither man has been included in the matchday squad.

Real Madrid vs Villareal Odds

Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via DraftKings)

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -220

Draw: +425

Villarreal: +500

Both teams to score:

Yes: -175

No: +135

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -285; Under: +185)

Villarreal: 1.5 (Over +190; Under: -290 )

Double chance:

Real madrid or tie: -750

Real Madrid or Villarreal: -650

Villarreal or tie: +180

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Date

Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Villarreal

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Disney+.

