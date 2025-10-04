Villarreal Coach Marcelino Predicts Win Over Real Madrid If One Thing Happens

It's another tough test in La Liga for Real Madrid after their 5-2 loss in the Madrid Derby. They face third-placed Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu, looking to avoid dropping points again before the international break.

The Yellow Submarine lost both games to Los Blancos last season, and the season before that, they lost at the Bernabeu but drew 4-4 at the Estadi de la Ceràmica. All four games were under the head coach Marcelino, and he would love to secure a result against the Spanish powerhouse.

Marcelino Knows Villarreal Must Start Well at the Bernabeu

The 60-year-old spoke about the opponents in his pre-game press conference. Marcelino revealed that there is always a chance of beating a team as strong as Real Madrid, and the start of the game would be very important.

If they don't start well and we start very well and are capable of causing discomfort, then they can become insecure, but since they have so many resources, they are aware that at any moment in the match they can turn the situation around, and we must avoid that. Marcelino

After a strong start to the season, winning six games in a row in La Liga, the loss to Atletico Madrid was a tough one. Marcelino believes that early pressure from his team and a possible goal could cause panic for the home side after such a result. The stadium would definitley become frustrated early, and that could cause more issues for Xabi Alonso's side.

Marcelino is also aware that it will take more than just a good start. Belief they can win, and also positivity when on the ball, which means pushing players into forward positions.

"We must go into the match with the belief that we can create problems for them, and when we have the ball, we must try to hurt them." Marcelino

Villarreal comes into the game in good form, having won their last three La Liga games over Athletic Club, Sevilla, and Osasuna. They have lost just one game this season, which coincidentally was at the Metropolitano Stadium. Alonso knows they are a dangerous opponent if his team is not on it, and after the midweek triumph in Kazakhstan, the team will be in a good place and ready to take three points on October 4.

