Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Match, Will Fede Valverde Start?

Real Madrid got back to winning ways as expected against FC Kairat in the Champions League. They hope to continue that against Villarreal in La Liga before the October international break.

The Yellow Submarine is third in the table, sitting two points behind Los Blancos. The 5-2 loss to rivals Atletico meant Saturday's opponents could close the gap with their win over Athletic Club.

IMAGO / PGS Photo Agency

When it comes to what starting XI Xabi Alonso may select for the game, all eyes will be on the midfield positions. After Federico Valverde did not feature in the midweek game, the media had a field day writing various rumors about a rift.

In his press conference, Alonso revealed that Valverde is ready for the game but did not reveal if he would start. He also has a near full squad to choose from, and after rotating the team in midweek, he will hope some have benefited from the rest.

Here is the Real Madrid lineup that could face Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal (4-3-3)

IMAGO / Xinhua

GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian stopper is one of two players to start every game so far this season and will continue in goal again.

RB: Dani Carvajal - The Los Blancos captain did not feature against FC Kairat due to his suspension. He should come back into the team despite Raul Asencio playing well at the position.

CB: Eder Militao - Since returning from injury in the summer, Militao has been a good performer for Alonso. His goal against Espanyol was crowned La Liga Goal of the Month for September.

CB: Dean Huijsen - Huijsen partnered with David Alaba in midweek, but should start alongside Militao for an important La Liga game.

LB: Álvaro Carreras - The Spanish left back was another player rested in the UCL, and Fran Garcia played well, as he usually does when called upon. However, Carreras has been excellent since he signed from Benfica.

CM: Fede Valverde - After all the controversy in midweek, Valverde will likely start against Villarreal. The ever-impressive Uruguayan has been a top performer for the club and was likely rested in the UCL, one that was overdue.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The French midfielder could be a player who is rotated for this game. However, his performances suggest that he has not been brilliant this season for Los Blancos.

CM: Jude Bellingham - Bellingham came on in midweek as he slowly works his way back to match fitness. He could start this game and be substituted in the second half.

RW Rodrygo - Franco Mastantuono looks the part, and despite being 18, he continues to start ahead of players. However, Alonso could give Rodrygo the start after his impressive cameo against FC Kairat.

LW: Vinicius Jr. - You can never tell when Vinicius Jr. will be rested, but he has been playing well since he last started on the bench. He likely starts this game with it being a big one.

ST: Kylian Mbappé - Can anybody stop Kylian Mbappe? The Frenchman scored a hat-trick against FC Kairat, taking him to 13 goals in nine games this season.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: 5 Classic La Liga Matches

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Villarreal in La Liga

Taylor Swift Name-Drops Real Madrid on Song From New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Eder Militao's Wonder Strike for Real Madrid Wins La Liga Award for September