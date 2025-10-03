Taylor Swift Name-Drops Real Madrid on Song From New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

I never thought I'd be writing an article that combines iconic American singer Taylor Swift and the biggest soccer club in the world, Real Madrid. However, with her latest album recently dropping, that is precisely what I am doing, but why?

The title explains why, as one of the twelve tracks from her twelfth original album has a reference to Real Madrid. 'The Life of a Showgirl' is the album's name, and it has been pre-downloaded by over six million fans, ready to listen to on October 3.

If one of those millions of people, possibly more, is a Real Madrid fan, they may be pleasantly surprised when they get onto track No.8, named Wi$h Li$t.

Taylor Swift Mentions Real Madrid in Track Wi$h Li$t

Anyone who doesn't know who Taylor Swift is could be living under a rock. However, it could be forgiven if they were unaware she was dropping a new album. The new one could be one of the biggest yet for the record-breaking artist, and in her Wi$h Li$t song, she gets in a line about Real Madrid.

"They want a contract with Real Madrid." Taylor Swift in the song Wi$h Li$t

IMAGO / Xinhua

The song names things that people desire most, with a contract for Real Madrid being one of those. It's hard to argue, as most soccer players would love the chance to play for Los Blancos, who are seen as the most successful team on and off the field.

Could We See Taylor Swift at the Santiago Bernabeu Again?

The American singer/songwriter is no stranger to the home of the white team. Se played two sold-out shows back in 2024 at the Santiago Bernabeu. This was part of her Eras Tour, and was before the troubles around live events at the stadium.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

However, it was one of the last live shows at the iconic stadium after locals filed a legal complaint over the noise. The club is working to solve the issues and hopes to bring back live concerts that generate extra revenue for the club. If that can happen and they get Swift to perform in the future, it would be an iconic song to perform at the home of Real Madrid.

Who knows, she may actually be a Los Blancos fan; maybe somebody can ask the question during the media events alongside her album release.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Edu Aguirre Reveals the Reasons Why Kylian Mbappe is in the Form of His Life

Eder Militao's Wonder Strike for Real Madrid Wins La Liga Award for September

Have Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Been Called Up For the Brazil National Team's October Friendlies?

Fede Valverde's Partner Mina Bonino Shows Support for Real Madrid Star on Instagram

Real Madrid vs Villarreal: 5 Classic La Liga Matches