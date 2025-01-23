Rodrygo Reacts After Missing Out On Man Of The Match To Vinicius Jr In Real Madrid’s UCL Win
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has reacted to missing out on the Man of the Match award to Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr.
Rodrygo scored two fantastic first half goals (23', 34') against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Jr, though, also managed two spectacular goals (55', 77') with Kylian Mbappe scoring the other (48').
Vinicius Jr was awarded the Man of the Match for the 5-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo addressed the media after the game and check out what he had to say (via Real Madrid).
Q: Assessment of the win against Salzburg
Rodrygo: It's a very important day for us. I'm confident and pleased to score again and help the team. It was a special night. Champions League matches are always going to be tough and we always have to have the same mentality as today: score a lot of goals and win. This victory will give us a lot of confidence to face the challenges ahead of us.
Q: On his connection with Jude Bellingham who assisted both goals
Rodrygo: It's very easy to play with him. He makes everything easier. His second assist was beautiful and I'm delighted to be playing with him.
Q: On Vinicius Jr winning the Man of the Match ahead of him
Rodrygo: We all play for the team and it doesn't matter who the MVP is. He deserved it and he scored two goals too. We have to keep helping the team and keep winning.
Q: On Carlo Ancelotti
Rodrygo: I'll always defend the coach. Sometimes we go through difficult moments, but we work hard to avoid them. This season we've slipped up a bit in games that we can't afford to slip up in.
