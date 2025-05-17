Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Match
Real Madrid travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to face a struggling Sevilla in La Liga. It is Los Blancos' final away game of the season, and Carlo Ancelotti's penultimate match before his Bernabeu send-off.
The Italian has an injury list as long as his arm, with the latest addition looking like young center-back Raul Asencio, who is struggling with his fitness. It gives plenty of chances to the academy players in the squad due to the absences.
Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Lucas Vázquez are not expected to be fit for the game. Here is the predicted lineup for Carlo Ancelotti's final La Liga away game as Real Madrid head coach.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-3-3)
GK: Thibault Courtois - The Belgian will continue in goal as the No.1 choice, but they have not kept a clean sheet in the last four games.
RB: Federico Valverde - The midfielder will be utilized at right-back again due to Lucas Vázquez's injury. Valverde has been solid the times he has played there.
CB: Jesus Vallejo - Vallejo assisted the winning goal against Mallorca and could be rewarded with a start. Aurélien Tchouaméni is available, so he could also start in defense if Ancelotti wants experience.
CB: Jacobo Ramón - The match winner in the previous game, Ramón, could get consecutive starts. The Academy talent has missed most of the season with a serious injury.
LB: Fran Garcia - The left-back's future is uncertain next season, but he has always given his best for the club. He will likely start the final two games of the season.
CM: Dani Ceballos - There are not many options in midfield for Ancelotti, but Ceballos is a strong one who can protect the back four and break play up.
CM: Luka Modric - Modric is another player whose future is unclear, with the 40-year-old not wanting to retire just yet. He grabbed an assist against Mallorca for Mbappe's goal.
CM: Jude Bellingham - The Englishman has not been himself over the past few months but is suffering from a shoulder injury that will require surgery. Even without any goal contributions, he is vital going forward.
RW: Arda Guler - Guler has taken huge strides over the past four games and would likely start even if Rodrygo were fit. He could drop in to RM to make it a 4-4-2 when Real Madrid don't have the ball.
ST: Kylian Mbappé - Mbappe broke another club record with his goal against Mallorca, the most La Liga goal in a debut season. He will be hungry to get to 30 and win the Pichichi.
LW: Endrick - The young Brazilian started the game against Mallorca and is in line to start again. He could play more centrally, and Mbappe could play from the left.
