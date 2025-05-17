Sevilla vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream
Real Madrid lost their grip on the La Liga title midweek after Barcelona's win, but they still have two games left in the league before a change of the guard at Los Blancos.
The first of those two games is Carlo Ancelotti's final away game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as they face Sevilla. The official announcement of the Italians' departure came after the El Clasico loss, a result that meant the La Liga title would almost certainly be heading to Catalonia. They did manage a 2-1 win at home to Mallorca on May 14, a stoppage-time goal from Jacobo Ramón.
Sevilla secured a nervy 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas, confirming they would be playing La Liga football next season. Álvaro García Pascual's goal ended an eight-game run without a win, drawing two and losing six. On April 13, after four consecutive losses, Joaquín Caparrós was appointed until the end of the season after the sacking of García Pimienta.
Earlier in the season, the fixture finished 4-2 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, featuring two stunning strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Fede Valverde. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last 12 games against Rojiblancos, winning ten and drawing two.
Here are the last five results between the two in La Liga.
Date
Result
December 22, 2024
Real Madrid 4-2 Sevilla
February 25, 2024
Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla
October 21, 2023
Sevila 1-1 Real Madrid
May 27, 2023
Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid
October 22, 2022
Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla
Real Madrid Team News vs Sevilla
Carlo Ancelotti has many injuries and was without Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Lucas Vázquez. They were the latest injuries, and they are set to be missing again for the game against Sevilla. It means the young academy players get a chance again, possibly from the bench for some.
Raul Asencio looks set to miss the game on Sunday with a slight issue. It means the two heroes from the Mallorca game, goal scorer Jacobo Ramón and the man who assisted him, Jesús Vallejo.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025
Sevilla vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 a.m. PST, 7:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Sevilla vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN, RDS.
United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1
