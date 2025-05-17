Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Sevilla vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid travel to Andalusia to take on Sevilla in their final away game of the 2024-25 La Liga season. It's another last for coach Carlo Ancelotti as his time counts down as Los Blancos' head coach.
The Italian is without most of his squad for the trip, and has been for the last several games. That did not stop his side from getting a late win over Mallorca midweek. He hopes his team can do the same for his final away game on the Real Madrid sidelines.
Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
We've always struggled at the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The objective is to try to finish the season well. There are two games left. We did well against Mallorca and we have to do well tomorrow as well.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: Has there been a lack of belief in winning the league?
Ancelotti: I don't think so. It hasn't been a question of belief, because this team has been able to believe in things in the past when no one else did. The comebacks we've had in recent times come from believing and never giving up. The obvious problem has been the injuries we've had in defense, because they've involved very important players. We mustn't forget that in the last Clásico, the four defenders who had started the season were missing. Carvajal , Militão , Rüdiger , Mendy , and Alaba were all gone.
Q: On La Liga
Ancelotti: It's part of football. Sometimes you can't get the best out of everyone. We have to congratulate Barcelona because they played some very beautiful football. They deserved La Liga, and next year will be a different story with Real Madrid , Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid all fighting for the competition."
Q: Praise for Mbappé's season and his fight for the Golden Boot
Ancelotti: It's a motivation. It's important for him and it means he's performed well this season. He's scored 40 goals; for his first season at Real Madrid , it's very good. I think he can still get more out of his performance, but let's be honest: his first season at Real Madrid has been very good.
Q: Are you enjoying what's left of your time on the Real Madrid bench?
Ancelotti: I'm enjoying it, although in a different way because we wanted to compete until the very end for La Liga . I'm going to enjoy it until the very last day and then prepare for another challenge.
Q: On His assistant Davide Ancelotti
Ancelotti: He's an important part of my coaching staff, also because of our special father-son relationship. I have a lot of trust in him. He tells me things that others on the coaching staff sometimes don't dare to say. The coaching staff is young, enthusiastic, and makes me think a lot. They're young, but they have experience. The club's group of analysts is very good, with Simone at the helm. Real Madrid will be able to enjoy this job in the future. We're a family, and working in a family environment brings out more in each of us.
Q: On Dean Huijsen
Ancelotti: He’s a great player, with great potential and projection. He’s a very good signing. All of Real Madrid ’s signings bring excitement, because this team is always at its best and always wants to be at its best. Last year, it wasn’t possible to reinforce there because we had the return of Alaba, Militão, and Carvajal, but injuries have hurt us.
Q: Do you think they’ve ignored your call for reinforcements?
Ancelotti: They’ve listened to me. Since I’ve been here, Real Madrid has signed, if I’m not forgetting anyone, Camavinga, Rüdiger, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Mbappé. Could I have asked for more? No
All the decisions the club has made have been agreed upon with the coaching staff and me. There’s nothing more to add. Last year we had more or less the same injury problems and we were able to fix them, but this year has been more complicated.
Q: On the squad's performance this season
Ancelotti: We could have gotten more out of each of us, but having an appraisal of players like Valverde, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, or Courtois is impossible. I will never criticize players who have given me so much joy over these four years. For me, they will continue to be the best, even if at times they are not able to perform at their best.
Q: Praise from his colleagues
Ancelotti: I appreciate the affection from my colleagues. I have received a lot of affection these past few days. I feel good, because having the affection of my colleagues is a beautiful thing and it means that they appreciate your work and your personality. That's why I'm going to enjoy these days.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Sevilla vs Real Madrid: 5 Classic La Liga Matches
Jude Bellingham Gives One Significant Reason Why He Wants to Win The Club World Cup with Real Madrid
Report Reveals How Much Dean Huijsen Will Make at Real Madrid as Deal Draws Closer