Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Backs Vinicius Jr. After Real Madrid's Loss to Benfica

It was a 1-0 win for Real Madrid against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League playoff, but it was a game that was unfortunately marred by a reported incident of racism directed at Los Blancos player Vinicius Jr.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke about the incident with Vinicius Jr., and was also asked about the Brazilians mental state during and after the game.

There were some questions about the result, which was a positive one for Real Madrid. Also, the defensive performance was excellent.

👔 @aarbeloa17: "We cannot allow such things to happen on a football pitch."

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Real Madrid's win against Benfica in the Champions League playoff. (per Real Madrid).

"Ask the Benfica player what he said to Vini Jr. Everyone in the world of football deserves to hear that answer, and that's all I can say. Zero tolerance for racism must be absolute for us, and we cannot allow these things to happen on a football pitch in 2026. I believe what Vini Jr. told me about what he said to him. I don't think he would make something like that up, and I will never, ever doubt Vini Jr.'s words ." Vinicius Jr.

Q: Have you considered leaving the field?

Arbeloa: “The referee told me he didn't hear anything and can't do anything about these kinds of situations. Whatever Vini Jr. would have decided , we would have stood by him. Obviously, we support him and we can't tolerate this kind of behavior, especially not on a football pitch. Whatever Vini Jr. decided, we would have been with him.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s celebration after scoring:

Arbeloa: “I didn't see Vini Jr.'s celebration , but I did see the fantastic goal. When Mourinho finds out what happened and what his player said, he'll be the first to say he won't allow it. Zero tolerance for this, and we're very happy with the team's performance. All the players had a very solid game, and this is the Real Madrid we want to see.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: How is Vini Jr.?

Arbeloa: “The sad thing is that this isn’t the first time. He’s not only a spectacular player, but also a great person and a great guy loved by everyone. As soon as you meet him, you quickly realize what a good person he is and how many times he’s had to fight against situations like this. He’s always been a fighter, he always will be, and we’ll always be by his side.”

“I simply asked him if he wanted to continue playing. We were by his side, and whatever decision he made, we would be there for him. We always have to be there for him, and we are a team. I've always told them that we ride together and we die together. When someone has that kind of attitude toward one of us, we are always there for them. We are a united team, and we will always fight together, just as we did today.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Do you think that incident caused the game to end?

Arbeloa: “It was a very good first half, and we deserved to score a few more goals. Everything changes after that situation, but even so, we continued to play well and try to create chances. Obviously, they exposed themselves more, and at times there were more end-to-end situations, without control. It was a match where we saw the Real Madrid we want to see very well: very solid, with a lot of effort and a strong team mentality. I'm very happy with the difference compared to the match three weeks ago. We saw a completely different team, and this is the Real Madrid that all Madrid fans want to see.”

“My first concern was seeing my team. Since I arrived, the match we played here three weeks ago was probably the furthest from what we should be. Today we were what we should be, and that's what we've emphasized since I arrived. When you face an opponent, you have to know them and their strengths. Here, three weeks ago, Benfica ran us hard on the counter-attack and hurt us on set pieces. It was a matter of us not only defending more organized, but also attacking with more organization, especially behind the ball. We did that; we finished many plays and pressed high up the pitch. You saw a great team. With plenty of room for improvement, but this is the path we have to follow.”

Q: The tie:

Arbeloa: “We can’t make the mistake of writing off a Mourinho-coached team with a 1-0 lead. I don’t know if anyone could do that. I certainly won’t. They’re already preparing for that match as soon as they step into the locker room, and it’s not like it’s a result to be complacent about, nor is Benfica a team that will let us take our foot off the gas if we want to beat them. The Bernabéu will be waiting for Benfica, and our fans will be on our side and will once again be a crucial factor. If we want to eliminate Benfica, we need 90 minutes of very good football, like we played today.”

Q: On Arda Güler:

Arbeloa: “He’s a player with characteristics that help us a lot because he’s able to link our midfield with Vini Jr. and Kylian . He also helps us in the build-up play and he’s a special player, one of a kind. He’s been very important to the team and this growth benefits us immensely. We have to keep working on his confidence and these kinds of matches help him grow as the young player he is. I’m incredibly happy and incredibly proud to have a guy like Arda and the work he’s capable of doing.”

