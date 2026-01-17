Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Discusses Crowd Reaction After Real Madrid's Win Over Levante

Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0, earning a vital three points in La Liga, and their first win under Alvaro Arbeloa. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Raul Asencio in the second half were enough after a woeful first half.

The game started with plenty of whistles from the crowd, aimed at the Los Blancos players. Arbeloa was asked about the reaction and said the fans are allowed to express their feelings.

There were also questions about Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr., all of which received positive answers from the new head coach.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after the win over Levante at the Bernabeu. (per Real Madrid).

"We knew how difficult the match would be because we were coming off a tough week and because of the atmosphere that had been created. It's not easy. I've also played matches after a big disappointment, and you don't feel the same confidence as when things are going well. We knew we needed players with a lot of responsibility who wanted to take on these kinds of matches." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: The whistles:

Arbeloa: “We hadn’t had a good week, and the fans have every right to show their discontent with the players, the team, and me first and foremost. This is my first match as Real Madrid coach here at the stadium, and what I did as a player is in the past. They already showed me their affection when I was a player. Now I have to earn it as a coach. Those whistles were for everyone, and for me most of all because I’m responsible, the leader of this team, and the one they have to point the finger at when things go wrong. I’ve always had a lot of respect for the Bernabéu. I’ve been whistled at a lot too, and I think one of the reasons this club is great is the high standards of our fans.”

"We know from the week aheadthat this is the biggest club in the world, that it demands the absolute best from you, and that's what the Bernabéu expects of us. We always have to embrace that expectation because they know we can give much more, that we must give much more, that we have to live up to the standards of Real Madrid, and of course, we have nothing to reproach our fans for. We have to look at ourselves and give them much more than we've been giving them so far, especially this week."

IMAGO / Alterphotos

Q: The players' character:

Arbeloa: “Something I really liked today is that all the players wanted the ball, and it's not easy being down there knowing that if you make a mistake, the crowd might criticize you. I had 11 brave players on the field, and actually, 20 throughout the week, because they all worked incredibly hard, with so much energy, and fully aware of the responsibility we had today. I'm very proud of my players, very happy to coach them and see the response they're giving, their personalities… To play for this team, you need a lot of physical and technical skills, but above all, mentality and heart. These players have it all.”

Q: Vini Jr.:

Arbeloa: “I saw him doing well. He’s fine, like everyone else. We’re happy with the victory and focused on the next match. We all know in this dressing room that we’re going to improve, that we’re going to do it, that we’re going to work hard and fight for everything. As Real Madrid ’s coach , I’m going to work to get the best out of Vini Jr. I’m going to demand that his teammates look for him and give him as many passes as possible because he’s one of the most unpredictable players in the world, if not the most unpredictable.”

"For me, it's an incredible stroke of luck. I said it the other day. He embodies what a Real Madrid player is all about. He's a lad who isn't afraid to make mistakes, he's brave, he always asks for the ball, he tries again and again, he has character, and he's defended this badge tooth and nail. What he's done here as a kid is something not many players in the history of this club have achieved. I'm incredibly proud to be his coach, and I'm going to work alongside him to bring out the best in him because he's going to win us many titles, just like he already has."

Q: Bellingham's performance:

Arbeloa: “I've seen him playing very well all week, and up close he's even better than he appears on TV. He's a young lad, but he has experience, maturity, and leadership. He has everything it takes to play for this team; he takes responsibility and doesn't shy away from it. The amount of running he did today was incredible, and I want to reward that effort from all the players. It was a shame he couldn't score that goal because it would have been a nice reward for so much effort. He's one of the leaders, just like Mbappé, Vini Jr., and Valverde. They are players destined to do great things at Real Madrid. They are four of the best players in the world and leaders of this team. They are the players you have to constantly turn to when things are going badly. I will try to work with them to bring out their best, to make them happy, to make them enjoy themselves, and to make sure they are at Real Madrid to win many titles because that's what they deserve and because they have the quality to do it.”

Q: Praise for Arda Güler:

Arbeloa: “He’s sure to be important, like everyone else. He’s a very talented, very mobile lad who can play in different positions, has a great final pass, and is also capable of creating plays. He’s young, but experienced for his age. He came from a very hard-working spell at Albacete. He did a great job with and without the ball. I’m sure he’s going to be very important and will get a lot of playing time, I have no doubt. He’s a different kind of talent, special, and he’s destined to have great nights here, like all the players.”

Q: The walk to the dressing room:

Arbeloa: “It’s the first time I’ve walked to the dressing room, and you instantly feel what Real Madrid is all about , the history of this club, the demands placed upon it, and how wonderful it is to be here every day. I’ve been here for many years, but it still makes me feel special every morning when I wake up knowing that I’m part of this club. I’ve been a youth player, a player, an ambassador, a youth team coach, and now a first-team coach… Seeing 15 European Cups all together, welcoming you to the stadium, you understand the magnitude of the best team in the world and in history.”

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Q: On Huijsen:

Arbeloa: “The most demanding position at Real Madrid is center back. You have to defend with a lot of space, be able to play the ball out from the back when you're under pressure, be quick, and good in the air. You have to do so many things well that it's not easy at all. Dean is coming off a long period of inactivity, and we have to give him minutes and confidence. It's impossible to perform well at Real Madrid if you don't have match fitness or aren't physically fit. He played 60 minutes in the Cup because that was the agreement, and today he played a little more. We're going to keep working, and we often forget where the lads come from, how old they are, and the demands of this club. We know that when you put on this shirt, you have to be ready. Real Madrid doesn't wait for anyone, and it's like a train that doesn't wait, but I'm going to wait for him because I know he's going to give us a lot, and he's a lad with a lot of room for improvement, and he's going to do very well.”

Q: On On Mbappé's return:

Arbeloa: “We have to thank him for his effort, especially since we know he's coming back with a bad knee. Anyone else in this situation might have backed out, but Kylian has shown me in just two days that he's a leader. The first thing he did was nutmeg me in a rondo, which is a great way to welcome me back. I'm thrilled to be coaching a player who can score 60 goals in a season. Watching him train and seeing what he can do with the ball is something I'll cherish forever. Plus, as a person, he's a fantastic guy and a natural leader. I hope his knee holds up well because we're going to need him. He makes the difference in every match, and when he's on the pitch, everyone's happy.”

Q: Regarding the shouts directed at Florentino Pérez:

Arbeloa: “I know where the whistles are coming from, and I know where the campaigns are coming from. They're not from people who don't like Florentino . They're from people who don't like Real Madrid . They're not going to fool me. I know where all this is coming from, and for me, it's a blessing to have a president who is, along with Santiago Bernabéu , the most important person in the history of this club. Seven European Cups and I think more than 60 titles between the football and basketball teams. All Madrid fans are aware of how lucky we are to have him as president, of what he has done for the club, and of where and why the whistles are coming from.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Potential Real Madrid Managerial Target Approached For New Job

One Man Is Seen As The Problem At Real Madrid After Xabi Alonso Departure

Real Madrid Transfer News: Arsenal Want Arda Guler, Neves, Zubimendi & More

Real Madrid Make Loan Signing Despite Xabi Alonso's Departure