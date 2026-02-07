Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Discusses Mastantuono Ahead Of Valencia vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid travels to face Valencia, sitting four points behind Barcelona after their win in Matchday 23 against Mallorca. Los Blancos will look to reduce that once again, but face a tough Los Che side.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa was complimentary regarding Valencia head coach Carlos Corberán, and is expecting a tough game where the team will need to be focused.

The Mestalla is a tough stadium to play in, with Arbeloa taking the field there as a player and now as a coach. He explained why it is a difficult place to play.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the away game against Valencia in La Liga. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“We are very aware of the difficulty of the match. Visits to Mestalla are always tough due to the atmosphere and the great team they have. Also, because of the excellent work Corberán has been doing since he arrived. We are very focused, knowing we have to give our best if we want the three points, which is our goal.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Lineups:

Arbeloa: “I will use all the players available in the best way possible to win the match. It’s not just about putting out the best eleven, but selecting the best eleven for each match, considering which player can give us the best performance depending on the opponent we face. We have players who can perform well in various positions. Everyone has a position where they feel most comfortable, but they are eager to help the team.”

Q: Why is it difficult to earn points at Mestalla?

Arbeloa: “Valencia has great squads, players, and coaches. It’s a city where we feel very loved by madridistas, but every time Madrid visits, there’s an incredible atmosphere with a full stadium. For all teams, beating Real Madrid is one of the challenges of the year. For Valencia, that will undoubtedly be the case, and we know the difficulty will be maximum.”

Q: Rest days:

Arbeloa: “I see planning as organizing to prepare the players in the best way to face the week. The physical aspect plays a very important role. I don’t need to introduce Pintus and how important he is for us. No one doubts these plans. Since I took charge of the team until the day of the Rayo match, 20 days passed, and the players had two days off. I will continue to do it the best way possible.”

Q: Negreira case:

Arbeloa: “No one understands how the biggest scandal in the history of Spanish football remains unresolved today. It’s something that should concern many.”

Q: Where are you after almost a month of work?

Arbeloa: “I’m focused on working. Great teams need to do many things well to win. We need to be able to execute many things simultaneously, have automatisms, and think the same way. That’s achieved through hard work and hours of dedication. The disposition remains as good as ever. Tomorrow’s match is tough, and this week we’ve focused on continuing to improve in all aspects of the game. We’re still far from our peak.”

Q Room for improvement physically:

Arbeloa: “Time is what it is, and our dedication will be maximum to get the best performance from the players and strive to improve tactically. Pintus in his area, too. In a few weeks, we’ll know the results of individualized physical work tests. We will continue working in all the weeks ahead.”

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Q: About Mastantuono:

Arbeloa: “He’s a young player with enormous potential and the ability to play outside and beat defenders, as well as go inside with power and ball control. He’s contributing a lot with his intensity in the game. We hope he continues to improve. Reaching this level isn’t easy, as this club is highly demanding, but when you see him play, you immediately recognize his abilities and the great player he is. I’m very pleased with what he’s giving us on the field.”

Q: What can Brahim contribute?

Arbeloa: “He has perfect abilities to play inside, between the lines, and link up. He also has the ability to beat defenders and excel in one-on-one situations. He’s a great talent, and depending on what the match requires and the opponent demands, he can be valuable in different positions and scenarios.”

Q: Fran García’s consistency:

Arbeloa: “He’s an exceptional young man. He works every day, as he always does, at one hundred percent. As a coach, I love to highlight that to win things, we need everyone to be ready. His attitude is always exemplary, and he represents the badge very well, like many other homegrown players. We’re lucky to have him on the team and that he continues with us.”

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Q: Regarding Rodrygo’s suspension in the Champions League:

Arbeloa: “He issued a statement expressing his regret. He knows he made a mistake. Now we need to recover him not only as soon as possible but in the best possible condition. We need him at one hundred percent for everything he can offer us. Patience and hard work are key.”

