Real Madrid Reportedly Make U-Turn Over Summer Center-Back Target

When it comes to the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are set to be very busy. The squad is already thin, and some of the older players are set to depart after this season. The overhaul started last summer with four new signings, and expect something similar starting in June.

A recent report revealed the position groups that are at the top of their needs. The more important ones are a central midfield and a center-back. The latter was strengthened last summer with Dean Huijsen's arrival.

The departure of David Alaba is expected after this season, and Antonio Rudiger is a maybe. They have looked at several defenders out of contract in the summer. Fr differnt reasons that have not materialized, but they could be about to make a U-turn on one of those players.

Real Madrid back in for Ibrahima Konate

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Rodra on ESPN, he has revealed that Real Madrid are back in for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate. Several weeks ago, it was said they had halted their interest. However, there is one factor that would mean they would be interested again.

"Madrid have identified signing a new center back as one of their objectives in the summer. They are closely monitoring players whose contracts are expiring, and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is one of them. His financial demands previously ruled Madrid out of the running, but if Konate lowers those, he could become an option again." Rodra

The Frenchman was one of several players out-of-contact in the summer, and as it stands, he still is. With Dayot Upamecano signing a new deal at Bayern Munich, and Marc Guehi joining Manchester City, it doesn't leave many options with a zero transfer fee. Konate is still one and is a good one.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

The 26-year-old has not been in the best form this season, but the current Premier League champions have not been. However, the last few games he has been excellent, despite a difficult time after the passing of his father.

Signing Konate for free and then possibly a younger player for the future seems like a solid move for Real Madrid. Experience is what the team will be lacking if Rudiger and Alaba leave. Konate does not feel like a leader, but he could grow into that role alongside Eder Militao.

We will see if they make a move, and could possibly be already in talks with the players' representatives, with his contract having less than six months.

