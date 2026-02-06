Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea Set Enzo Fernandez Fee, Romero, Huijsen, & More

The rumors surrounding Enzo Fernandez with a move to Real Madrid will not go away, with the Premier League side looking to keep hold of their captain. The London club have set a huge price tag to ward off Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are also set to do battle with rivals Atletico Madrid for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

A center-back is on the agenda in the summer for Real Madrid, and several names have been mentioned. One of those is Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero, and Los Blancos could face a challenge from a La Liga rival. Atletico Madrid are interested in the Argentinian, who could be looking at finding a new challenge in the summer. - The Sun

Real Madrid are continuously being linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández. The club are said to be a big admirer of the Argentine, but the London side does not want their club captain to leave. They also know he is interested in a move to Madrid. The Premier League team have set a price tag of $141 million (€120 million) to try scare Los Blancos away. - Mundo Deportivo

Real Madrid have had plenty of offers during the winter transfer window, and even rejected a bid from Premier League side Aston Villa for summer signing Dean Huijsen. The former Bournemouth defender is only six months into his Los Blancos career, but has had an up-and-down start. Villa looked to capitalize on that with a $47 million (€40 million) bid, but it has been rejected. - Fichajes

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid target Adam Wharton. The Crystap Palace midfielder is high on the list for Los Blancos, alongside AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit. The Englishman is one of the brightest young stars in the Premier League and is being chased by several top teams. Jude Bellingham is pushing for his team to sign Wharton this summer. - Fichajes

Chelsea are looking at a Real Madrid player in the summer transfer window, and it would not be a cheap move. The Blues are looking at Brazilian teenage star Endrick, who has had an excellent start to his loan move at Lyon. They are preparing a $106 million (€90 million) offer for the 19-year-old.- Topskills Sports UK

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Reportedly Make U-Turn Over Summer Center-Back Target

Injured Real Madrid Star Reportedly Set To Return For Trip To Valencia

Real Madrid Star Endrick Shines Again For Loan Side Lyon

Real Madrid Will Reportedly Strengthen These Four Positions In the Summer