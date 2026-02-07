Valencia vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid travel to the Mestalla Stadium to face Valencia on February 8, another big game in the race for the La Liga title. Barcelona will play before Los Blancos take the field, another chance to extend the gap.

When it comes to the league in 2026, Real Madrid have won all four games. Outside of that, it’s been tough, losing the Spanish Super Cup final, getting knocked out of the Copa del Rey, and losing in the Champions League, dropping them into the playoffs.

In the previous game, they needed a late penalty from Kylian Mbappe to earn a 2-1 win at home against Rayo Vallecano. A team thay had only beaten once in the last five meetings. Next, they face Valencia, another team that has seen three positive results in the last six.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Los Che have moved themselves out of the relegation zone in 2026. After losing against Celta Vigo, they have lost just one of their last four games, including back-to-back wins against Getafe and Espanyol. Their recent game was a 2-1 loss to Real Betis, who needed a late goal at home.

There seems to be a turning point for head coach Carlos Corberán, with his job on the line, the team have found some results. With some positive results against Real Madrid over the past few seasons, they will fancy their chances.

Valencia vs Real Madrid head-to-head

Date Result Novemeber 1, 2025 Real Madrid 4-0 Valencia April 5, 2025 Real Madrid 1-2 Valencia January 3, 2025 Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid May 2, 2024 Valencia 2-2 Real Madrid Novemeber 11, 2023 Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia

Real Madrid team news

There was bad news coming out of last weekend's game. Jude Bellingham will be out for at least a month after injuring his hamstring in the opening minutes against Vallecano. Rodrygo could also be on the sidelines for some time, with the club putting out a report of his injury. Vinicius Jr. is suspended for the game, meaning some tough decisions in the forward positions.

There is hope that Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be back for the game. If they are, they likely start on the bench. Ferland Mendy is also pushing to be available after injury. Eder Militao is still expected to be out for some time.

Valencia vs Real Madrid odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Valencia: +425

Draw: +340

Real Madrid: -170

Both teams to score:

Yes: -150

No: +120

Total goals:

Valencia: 1.5 (Over +215; Under: -340)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -190; Under: +130)

Double chance:

Valencia or tie: +130

Real Madrid or tie: -650

Valencia or Real Madrid: -475

Valencia vs Real Madrid date

Date: Sunday, February 8, 2025

Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to watch & live stream Valencia vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Chelsea Set Enzo Fernandez Fee, Romero, Huijsen, & More

Real Madrid Reportedly Make U-Turn Over Summer Center-Back Target

Injured Real Madrid Star Reportedly Set To Return For Trip To Valencia

Real Madrid Star Endrick Shines Again For Loan Side Lyon