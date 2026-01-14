Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Looks at Himself After Real Madrid's Shock Loss vs Albacete

The week continued to be tough for Real Madrid as Álvaro Arbeloa lost his first game in charge, which was unexpected. Los Blancos lost 3-2 to La Liga 2 side Albacete, meaning they are out of this season's Copa del Rey.

Arbeloa spoke about the decision to leave players behind in Madrid and was in no doubt that it was a good call. He looked at himself for the reason the team lost the game.

The interim head coach praised Vinicius Jr. and was also asked how President Florentino Perez will react to the loss.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after the shock 3-2 Copa del Rey loss to Albacete. (per Real Madrid).

"At this club, a draw is already bad, a tragedy. Imagine a defeat like this. It's painful, and I'm sure all the fans are hurting, especially when it's against a lower-division team. We already know the difficulty any team presents, and we saw that against Talavera. From here, we have to improve. If anyone is responsible for this defeat, it's me, since I'm the one who made the decisions regarding the lineup, how we wanted to play, the substitutions… I can only thank the players for the welcome they gave me and the effort they made today. I'll try to help them recover mentally and physically, obviously. We need to improve and go for Saturday's match." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: The players said:

Arbeloa: "I’ve seen players who wanted to win, who gave their all, and who tried to do what I asked of them. I told them I can’t fault them at all for how they received me yesterday and the attitude they’ve shown today. I understand the Real Madrid fans and the high expectations they place on us, expectations that come with this badge and its history. We all go to bed hurting, but tomorrow we have to get up, get back to work, and prepare for Saturday’s match at the Bernabéu, in front of them. We still owe them a lot. We have two titles ahead of us and a lot to fight for."

"Any Real Madridplayer is very demanding of themselves, otherwise they wouldn't be on this team. No one in the locker room was happy, and they were the first to want to take responsibility. Tomorrow at 11:00 AM we'll be at Valdebebas, ready to work and excited for Saturday's match. This club is very demanding, but great teams show their true colors in these moments, in difficult situations, and that's when we need to be most united and know what we want and when we want it. For my part, I'll try to help them in any way I can, knowing that we don't have a lot of time. Let's work hard to play a great match on Saturday."

Q: What have you asked of the players?

Arbeloa: “Many things. When a new coach arrives, he has new ideas and a different way of working, of preparing for matches, of focusing on objectives. They need to understand this context, and that's why I take full responsibility because what happens on the field is the coach's responsibility. It's the responsibility of my position. When the team plays poorly, it's because I haven't done better, and I will always take responsibility for that.”

Q: Areas for improvement:

Arbeloa: “We’re going to face many matches against teams that defend deep in their own half. We need to be faster, making our opponents run not only from side to side with the ball but also behind us. We also need to switch positions more and have clearer ideas. It wasn’t easy in a single day, but we must have the speed to break down any defense like the one we faced today and in any other match. We need to recover from all the injuries the team has had and get everyone healthy, regain their joy, and get them back to peak physical condition.”

Q: On Vini Jr.

Arbeloa: “It’s been positive that, after where he came from and the great efforts he made last week, he wanted to be here and play every minute. He’s been willing to help the team, to carry them on his shoulders, to create chances and never hide. That’s the Vini Jr. I want to see: someone who takes risks, who assumes responsibility, and who is a game-changer. He’ll have brighter days and less bright ones, but I’ve seen him committed and that he’s a captain. I’m convinced he’s going to give us some great nights, and if Real Madrid wants to win titles, we need him at his best.”

Q: Do you think this tie could leave a mark on you?

Alonso: "I've lost many times in my life. Tough defeats and difficult moments, but I don't think defeats leave a mark. If anything defines this club, it's victories, titles, and full trophy cabinets. I'm not here to pad my CV, but to help the club become the best in the world and fill its trophy cabinet."

Q: How do you explain the elimination to Florentino Pérez?

Alonso: “I don’t have to explain anything to the president because he knows far more about this than I do, given his experience. He’s been president for 25 years and a Real Madrid fan for many more. He knows the history of this club. We’re a winning club and we’re only looking ahead. We’re already thinking about La Liga and the Champions League, which are our main objectives. We have to put this behind us.”

