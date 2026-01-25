Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Praises Team Spirit After Real Madrid's Win vs Villarreal

Real Madrid took on third-place Villarreal at the Estadio de la Cerámica, taking all three points back to the capital. Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Los Blancos won 2-0 and moved to the top of the standings.

Alvaro Arbeloa was extremely happy with the result and praised the team's spirit in earning the three points in a tough environment.

Barcelona can return to the top when they face Real Oviedo, but Arbeloa is happy with the team's unity. The Spaniard also knows that there are bigger challenges to come if they want to scoop silverware this season.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the big win over Villarreal in La Liga. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“We have to keep working. We've shown that we're a very serious, very solid team, but we still have room for improvement. We've had very few training sessions together and we haven't had time to work because we've had a lot of recovery training. We have a lot to improve in all aspects, starting with this great solidity and the great work of all the players. This team is going places and I don't think this is the limit.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Team spirit in the dressing room:

Arbeloa: "For me, that's the most important thing in a team: knowing that we have to stick together. We're going to go through some very difficult, very challenging situations, and it's through unity that we achieve our goals. That's what I wanted to emphasise to them from day one because we've been able to work on it a lot on the pitch and for me the most important thing is that they are united. We saw it last Tuesday with that celebration after Vini Jr.'s goal and we saw it again today with Brahim. I've found a fantastic group of very healthy lads who really appreciate each other, who work together, help each other…”

Q: Unity:

Arbeloa: “This is the first basic rule of team sports: unity among teammates, sacrifice. There have been a lot of people who haven't played, but who are training very well, looking for their opportunity and also contributing. It seems that games are won only by the eleven players who play, but there are many who are helping us a lot and giving us a lot. We have to give credit to all the players.”

"I'm talking about the ten days I've been with them. They're working really well every day. It's true that we've had a lot of matches, but even 48 hours after playing and in training sessions that we usually split in two, there are a lot of them who want to keep training and working. I'm very happy to see that desire to work, to improve and to give a little more every day by all of them. In football, there's only one way forward and even that doesn't guarantee success. We're very happy with the three points, with the commitment shown by all the players and with the attitude they're showing".

Q: His team's strength on the counterattack:

Arbeloa: “I can't go against the nature of the players. Quite the contrary. I have to try to take advantage of it. We have many players who are very dominant in space and fast, who also tend to make good decisions. When we can run, we're going to do it because it's in our nature and because it makes a difference. It's going to be one of our weapons throughout the season.”

Q: Praise for Vini Jr.

Arbeloa: “We’re seeing, just like last Tuesday, a superb Vini Jr. whom we have to take advantage of. We have to look for him as many times as possible, create situations where we can free him up, where he can go one-on-one to unsettle the opposition and produce the kind of quality actions he has done throughout the match. I have always said that we are extremely lucky to have him doing such a great job and I am very happy to have him in the team.”

