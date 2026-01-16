Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Reveals Mbappe's Condition Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Levante

Real Madrid face Levante, with Alvaro Arbeloa looking for his first win as head coach after his first ended in defeat. The game takes place at the Bernabeu, where Los Blancos will be expected to bounce back against the second-from-bottom side.

There were plenty of questions for Arbeloa regarding the position of players such as Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde. he also cleared up his comments regarding Vinicius Jr. before the Albacete match.

The Spaniard also spoke about the opponents Levante, and how he wants his team to play going forward.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Levante. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“We are focused and full of energy and eager for the match to arrive. For us, it is essential to continue the fight for La Liga , to return to our stadium, in front of our fans. It is something that motivates us a lot and we want to back it up with a great match.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Mbappé's physical condition:

Arbeloa: "He's better and will be in the squad."

Q: Regarding the preparations:

Arbeloa: “I’m not unaware of everything that’s being said. Obviously, if anyone wants my words to be a criticism of Xabi Alonso and his coaching staff, they’re going to be very wrong. What happened in Albacete was a lack of ideas, a lack of play, a lack of physical conditioning… Many things for which I am responsible. As long as I’m in this position, I will continue to be responsible. There will only be one person responsible, and that’s the current Real Madrid coach. It’s a privilege to work with Antonio Pintus , and we’re going to work to get the players back to their best in every aspect.”

Q: Clarification regarding what he said about Vini Jr.:

Arbeloa: “The other day, the players in the Albacete squad were those who were available, those who could play. Those who weren't included were either unable to play or, if they did, there was a risk of injury. When I wanted to express my appreciation—not gratitude, but rather to acknowledge Vini Jr. 's effort —I know where he was coming from and the efforts he had made. Not only did he demonstrate that willingness, but also how he approached the match, the effort he put in, constantly taking on defenders and carrying the team on his shoulders. That's what it means to be a leader, and that's what I need from Vini Jr.”

“Despite that, I’ve also read a lot of criticism directed at the youth academy and its players. You’ll have me on your side. For me, Real Madrid's youth academy is the best in the world, it will always be on my side, and I will continue to trust them as I have until now."

Q: Did you miss having any other players step up?

Arbeloa: “The thing is, they couldn’t be here. I’m not saying that those who stayed didn’t want to come. Quite the opposite. Everyone who was available to play in Albacete came with us, and those who didn’t simply couldn’t play. If they had, we would have risked injury. I decided I didn’t want to take that risk, and I would do it again.”

Q: Bellingham's position:

Arbeloa: “We've trained together for a couple of days, and up close you realize even more the kind of player he is, the talent he has. He has to be another leader on this team because of his ability to play football. I always like to have players who are mobile. He also has the ability to create, to build attacks, and that's what I'm going to ask of him: to have a significant impact on the game. The most important thing is that he goes out on the pitch and knows exactly what he has to do, and that this impact and personality are reflected in the team's play.”

Q: Valverde's position:

Arbeloa: “The good thing about Fede is that he could also do well as a goalkeeper. I have him at my disposal, just like all the other players. He has such a great ability to play football that he could do well anywhere. The other day I put him in his natural position, where he might feel more comfortable, but I have a fantastic captain in him.”

“He’s shown it in recent months; he’s played wherever he’s been asked. I’m sure he’ll do the same with me, and we’ll see him in many positions because he can offer us so much. I like having a team with a lot of movement. You’ll see that they’ll be able to interchange positions, and you’ll see the full-back inside, outside… I’m sure he’ll really enjoy playing football. In the end, that’s what I want: for him to go out there, enjoy himself, and play comfortably. For me, that’s what a Real Madrid player should be. He’s good and perfectly embodies that spirit of Juanito: that player of character, strength, commitment, sacrifice, and talent. Fede is Madridismo through and through, and he’s an exceptional representative of this badge and what Real Madrid stands for.”

Q: His attitude on the sidelines in Albacete:

Arbeloa: “I’ll explain it very simply. At Castilla, I don’t have to raise my voice to be heard, and I can speak more easily. Here, in a stadium where they’re constantly cheering and shouting, it’s harder for them to hear me. It’s difficult for a player on a top-flight pitch to be on the other side and be able to hear you. My main job is to talk to them during the week and make sure they’re very clear about what I expect from them.”

“We’re going to have to make adjustments, but I always try to be a calm, level-headed coach, not letting my emotions get the better of me because I understand that’s the best way to make decisions. The first part is knowing what I need to adjust at halftime, and the second part is figuring out what changes I can make.”

Q: How do you want your team to play?

Arbeloa: “I want to see a Real Madrid that goes out to win from the first minute, with a lot of desire, energy, and motivation. We don't want there to be the slightest doubt that our objective is to go out from the start and attack the opponent's goal. I want the Bernabéu to feel that we want to win the match and that we will. Beyond having some footballing ideas that we will gradually work on as we have more time, I want a team with a lot of character, personality, and that transmits passion, enthusiasm, and ambition, so that the Bernabéu crowd sees themselves reflected in their players.”

“I understand that people are looking for someone to blame. I work to find solutions. Everything that happens on the pitch with my team is my responsibility. When things aren't going well, it's because I need to be able to help my players better. If they don't, it's because I haven't known how or I haven't explained it well enough. I feel very responsible. I feel responsible for that part, and I still feel the same way about that defeat in Albacete. I wouldn't change a thing.”

Q: Conversation with the players:

Arbeloa: “I always prefer that what we've discussed stays in the locker room. It's understandable. I told them an anecdote that I've shared publicly, but they're very young and probably haven't heard it. It took me many years to win my first European Cup. I had been a World Cup champion with Spain, we had won two European Championships with Spain, we had won La Liga and the Copa del Rey here at Real Madrid … And finally, I won that European Cup.”

“I got on the bus and behind me was a teammate who was playing his first season in the Champions League and had won his first title. He said to me, 'Next year we're going for another one, right?' And I was thinking that after everything it had taken me, he was already thinking about the next one. I told the players, 'Do you know who he is? Your captain.' Because that's the Real Madrid mentality. The past doesn't exist. Not when you win the European Cup, nor when Albacete knocks you out. You have to think about the next match, about beating Levante, and about looking ahead. That's Real Madrid.”

Q: What does the team need?

Arbeloa: “Coaches always need what they don't have: time. I don't need anything. The schedule and my circumstances are what they are, and they don't scare me, worry me, or make me tremble. The only thing I need is to have players as fantastic as the ones I have. I'm calm, I sleep very well, even though I wake up early because I also go to bed early. Don't worry about my sleep. I'm very eager, very motivated. I try to be a born fighter, and I'm lucky to have a fabulous, extraordinary squad. We're ready and very excited for tomorrow's match.”

Q: Where do you draw the line at failure?

Arbeloa: “I don’t draw any line. A colleague of yours asked me if I considered it a failure. I say the same thing. I’ve failed many times. During my time in the youth academy, I’ve had good moments, but also many very difficult ones, and those are what have made me grow, rethink things, and ask myself many questions. They’ve made me improve. I firmly believe that failures make you better and bring you closer to where you want to go.”

Q: On Rodrygo's condition:

Arbeloa: "He won't be available for tomorrow. He's recovering from a very intense effort. We hope he recovers soon and is available for Tuesday. We all know his exceptional quality and the great moments he's given us. These last two months he's been back to his best. That's what I hope for him, that he recovers soon and that I have him available."

