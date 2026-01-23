Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Wants Commitment Ahead Of Villarreal vs Real Madrid

It's Alvaro Arbeloa's biggest game as head coach, just four games in. Real Madrid travel to face Villarreal in La Liga, with a win moving them to the top of the standings until Barcelona face Real Oviedo.

It won't be easy, and Los Blancos' past results at the Estadio de la Cerámica have been poor. They ended a seven-game winless run last season with their 2-1 win and hope another win is on the horizon.

Arbeloa spoke about the importance of the game due to the difficulty of the opponent and the position they are in after last weekend. The Spaniard has some questions about the starting lineup due to injuries and suspensions.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the big away trip to face Villarreal in La Liga. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

"This match is very important because of what it represents, because of the opponent we're facing, and because of the three points, which would give us a lot of confidence. It's one of the toughest away games in the league . We have to be at our best and play at a very high level if we want the three points. That's what we're focused on and working on these days." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Criticism of his work and the image of him viewing the European Cups:

Arbeloa: "It was the first time I had been to the stadium as a coach and I had never been there before. When you see all the European Cups, I think I felt, for a moment, the history of Real Madrid, the responsibility I had, and what this club means. The other day I also saw that Carlo (Ancelotti), when he was at the stadium, posted a photo in that same spot, and when someone like him does that, how can I not stop to contemplate the history of Real Madrid?"

“Regarding the criticism, I’m very calm and focused on what I have to do, my job, helping the players and getting the most out of them. I’m only worried about tomorrow’s match. Playing a great game, getting the three points, fighting hard, and having the players perform at a high level both individually and as a team. The rest doesn’t concern me much.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Q: Valverde and Camavinga's versatility:

Arbeloa: “I can only speak to the willingness of all the players to help the team. They have shown me from day one that they put the team before themselves. Fede and Camavinga have been incredibly helpful, and on Tuesday, they played a fantastic match and had a sensational performance. That's what I want to see: committed players who want to help and who are available to their coach and teammates. They are very versatile players, with tremendous abilities and a talent that allows them to play in any area of ​​the field.”

Q: Regarding the dressing room:

Arbeloa: “I’m talking about the 10 days I’ve been coach, which is what I should be talking about and what I’ve seen. I hope the Monaco match will be a turning point. We have a lot to improve and work on, but from day one I’ve seen a group of players very eager to work, and that’s what gives me confidence.”

“I try to help the players, and I can only speak from the perspective of having arrived 10 days ago. What I've seen so far are players who are very willing to work and improve. They welcomed me with open arms, and I'm very grateful. That's what I've experienced during these 10 days, and I can't tell you anything else.”

Q: Vini Jr.'s contract renewal:

Arbeloa: "That's not up to me. Only Vini Jr. and the club can decide. My job is to get the best out of the players, and my clear wish is that Vini Jr. continues to make history at Real Madrid, of course."

🎙️ @AArbeloa17 🎙️

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2026

Q: Regarding the winter transfer window:

Arbeloa: "I’ll say it again because perhaps I haven’t been clear. I have an extraordinary squad, with which I’m very happy, and if anything is ever needed, we have a fantastic youth academy that will lend us a hand, as is already happening and as has happened before in Real Madrid’s history."

Q: Mourinho's comments on coaches with history and their opportunities:

Arbeloa: "You all know what José Mourinho means to me, and when a coach with that experience and history speaks, and especially him, I always try to listen and analyze it."

Q: Bellingham's role:

Arbeloa: “I have to talk about what I'm seeing now, and it's not much because it hasn't been many days, but in the matches he's played with me and in training, he's demonstrated his abilities as a footballer from day one: his technique, his leadership, his character… The effort he made the other day, like that of his teammates, was tremendous and speaks of a player with a winning mentality who has everything a Real Madrid player needs . Considering his youth and experience, I'm delighted with him and especially with his mentality, effort, and the leadership he shows his teammates. I'm very happy to have him and enjoy playing with him.”

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Q: Rodrygo:

Arbeloa: “Will be in the squad.”

Q: Do you think the Monaco match will be a turning point?

Arbeloa: “Hopefully, the match against Monaco will be the turning point we need. Kylian said it , and we discussed it before the match, that it was time for the players to step up and show the fans what they want to do, to fight together and bring them joy. It's very important, and they did it, they really did, with a lot of effort, a lot of hard work, and a lot of unity, which is crucial to try and achieve our goals. Hopefully, everything will continue like this.”

Q: Brahim:

Arbeloa: “I’m very happy to have him with us. He’s shown his abilities at Real Madrid and also during the Africa Cup of Nations . He brings a lot of attacking flair and play between the lines. He can contribute a lot in different positions. I see him doing well. He has great maturity, a great mentality, and he’s willing to help the team, which is what’s important. We’re going to need him, and I’m very happy to have a player like him and try to get the most out of him.”

Q: How do you want this Real Madrid to play?

Arbeloa: “We want to see a Real Madrid, beyond tactical ideas and systems or footballing organization, with the character and mentality they showed the other day. It's something that can never be lacking, and it perfectly represents what Real Madrid is all about. That mentality, that ambition, that desire, that passion, sticking together as one, camaraderie… Those are our values, they're what should represent us and what we must never abandon. All the footballing ideas will come later.”

The Latest Real Madrid News

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid Reportedly Includes €100m Release Clause in Player's New Deal

Real Madrid Dominates Rest Of Europe In 2024-25 Revenue Report

Alarming Form For Real Madrid Ahead of La Liga Game vs Villarreal