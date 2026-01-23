Villarreal vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's back to the La Liga grind for Real Madrid, and they face a huge challenge against third-placed Villarreal. The game is on the road, and after reducing the gap to just one point, they don't want t hand that back to Barcelona, who play bottom of the table Real Oviedo.

Los Blancos are coming off an emphatic Champions League win at the Bernabeu, beating Monaco 6-1. It's put them in a prime position to finish in the top eight and avoid the playoffs. Vinicius Jr. took the Man of the Match award with a goal and two assists.

The win looked to silence the boos and whistles from the crowd, which was at an all-time high in the previous La Liga game against Levante.

Villarreal continued their horrid Champions League campaign, losing at home to Ajax 2-1. In the seven games, they have not won a match, losing six of those and sitting at the end of the standings.

In the league, they are faring a little better. They are sitting third, and have a game in hand over Real Madrid and Barcelona. A win this weekend would put them four points behind Los Blancos while playing one game less. However, they are coming off a 2-0 away loss to Real Betis.

The two sides met earlier in the season, with a Vinicius Jr. brace helping them to a 3-1 victory. It was a one-sided game, but it will likely be very different on the road.

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Real Madrid have a torrid record at the Estadio de la Cerámica. winning just one in their last eight league visits. That came last season, a Kylian Mbappe brace earning a 2-1 win. That may have altered the form's mental side following the recent win.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid head-to-head

Date Result October 4, 2025 Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal March 15, 2025 Villarreal 1-2 Real Madrid October 5, 2024 Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal May 19, 2024 Villarreal 4-4 Real Madrid December 17, 2023 Real Madrid 4-1 Villarreal

Real Madrid team news

Rodrygo has been back in training this past week, although the Monaco game came too soon. He should be at least back on the bench for the weekend, but could be in contention to start. Antonio Rudiger is still suffering from a knee injury and doesn't look likely to be available.

There are also some questions around Raul Asencio, which would be a huge blow for Alvaro Arbeloa. The center-back will be monitored up until gameday.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Villarreal: +235

Draw: +290

Real Madrid: +100

Both teams to score:

Yes: -245

No: +190

Total goals:

Villarreal: 1.5 (Over +105; Under: -155)

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -160; Under: +110)

Double chance:

Villarreal or tie: -130

Real Madrid or tie: -310

Villarreal or Real Madrid: -380

Villarreal vs Real Madrid date

Date: Saturday, January 23, 2025

Villarreal vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to watch & live stream Villarreal vs Real Madrid

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Disney+

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Reportedly Includes €100m Release Clause in Player's New Deal

Real Madrid Dominates Rest Of Europe In 2024-25 Revenue Report

Alarming Form For Real Madrid Ahead of La Liga Game vs Villarreal

Vinicius Jr. Reveals How The Boos And Whistles From Real Madrid Fans Have Affected Him