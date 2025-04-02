Transcript: Carlo Ancelott’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad In Copa del Rey
Real Madrid scraped past Real Sociedad to reach the Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos won the first leg 1-0 and had an advantage heading into the second leg at home.
Real Sociedad, however, tested their limits and the Bernabeu leg went to extra time, finishing 4-4 after 120 minutes. Endrick (30'), Jude Bellingham (82'), Aurelien Tchouameni (86'), and Antonio Rudiger (115') were the scorers for Real Madrid.
Ander Barrenetxea (16') and Mikel Oyarzabal (80', 90+3') scored for Sociead with David Alaba turning in an own goal (72').
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the blockbuster Copa del Rey semi-final first leg (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the game
Ancelotti: It was an entertaining match, with lots of goals, lots of mistakes and lots of good things. We achieved our objective. We're in the final again and we'll keep going because we don't have time to think too much. Ultimately, we have fulfilled our objective. Conceding four goals isn't good, but scoring four is very good. We lacked balance, but we're very effective up front because it's not so easy to score four goals against Real Sociedad.
Q: The Bernabeu factor
Ancelotti: never thought we were out because anything can happen at the Bernabéu and even more so with this atmosphere. When we have to come back we never give up and the fans get behind us and help us a lot by providing a very strong atmosphere. At home, in front of our fans, we never give up.
Q: On extra time
Ancelotti: We did well. We brought on fresh legs and they contributed. Those who started and played the game held up well until the end. It was a wonderful physical game from Bellingham, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo. We finished with more energy than Real (Sociedad) in extra-time.
Q: On Jon Ander Olasagasti's challenge on Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: For me, it was a red card, but it's a situation in which the referee chooses and he thought it was a yellow card and nothing more. I have nothing more to add.
Q: On Endrick
Ancelotti: He played very well. That's what we ask of him: to be clever. He made a fantastic run and a fantastic finish. He's a player who doesn't touch the ball a lot, but he's very effective up front. If he plays 70 minutes at this level, that's enough.
Q: Sociedad's goals
Ancelotti: It was also a bit unlucky because the ball deflected off Alaba twice and then we didn't set up well from set pieces. And at the other end, we scored two goals from set pieces. We have to assess it and improve. We're in the final and now we have to think about the next game.
Q: Taking off Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: After that, we saw the best of Vini Jr. He was decisive. His run brought the score to 2-3 and he showed all his qualities until the end.
