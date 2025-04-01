Wayne Rooney Explains Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Might Be Tempted to Join Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while now. The English full-back's contract with the Merseysiders runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season.
Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to join Los Blancos as a free agent at the end of the campaign. Real Madrid tried to sign the defender in January, but the Reds turned down the proposal.
Alexander-Arnold has been at Liverpool for the entirety of his career. An academy product, the right-back has made 349 appearances for the club so far, scoring 22 goals and providing 87 assists. Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has now explained why Alexander-Arnold might be tempted to move to the Spanish capital.
Rooney explained that Los Blancos' interest would be appealing for any player. Furthermore, after being at Liverpool for so long, Alexander-Arnold might want to taste success somewhere else.
In his column for BBC, Rooney wrote:
If he was to leave Liverpool for any other club you might wonder why, but, because it is Real we are talking about, I don't think you could question it as a career move. Real are the biggest club in the world with an incredible history, so it would be a massive opportunity and I'd understand if he felt it was too good to turn down.- Wayne Rooney
Rooney further added that English players are now moving abroad to taste a different culture of play. He added that being close to Jude Bellingham could help Alexander-Arnold settle better at Real Madrid.
Also, we are seeing a lot of young English players go abroad and have huge success there, and I am sure Alexander-Arnold has seen how much they enjoy it. The fact he is close to Bellingham would make the move feel easier as well.- Wayne Rooney
Real Madrid is looking to add depth to the right-back slot. Dani Carvajal has become injury-prone and is now 33. Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world and could be an amazing player for Los Merengues in the years to come.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Odds And Prediction For Copa del Rey Semifinal
Man Utd Coach Ruben Amorim Reacts To Bruno Fernandes & Real Madrid Speculation
Florentino Perez Ready To Meet Chelsea Player's Agent Over Real Madrid Move (Report)
Carlo Ancelotti Reveals How Kylian Mbappe Can Reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s Level at Real Madrid