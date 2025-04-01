Jude Bellingham Wants to Be at ‘Perfect Club’ Real Madrid for the Next 10-15 Years
Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 and has since been exceptional for the Spanish giants. He had a stellar first season, scoring 23 goals and providing 13 assists in 43 appearances.
Bellingham has been performing at a very high level in his second season as well. So far, he has racked up 12 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances across competitions. The English midfielder remains an integral part of a team formed with superstars like Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and more.
Bellingham has now expressed his desire to continue at the club for more than a decade. He thinks this is the perfect side for him. Speaking to MARCA, Jude Bellingham said:
Real Madrid was the perfect club for me. I'm happy in Madrid and I think I'll be playing in white for the next 10 or 15 years.- Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham has already won five trophies as a Real Madrid player. La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Supercopa de Espana, Intercontiental Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup are in his trophy cabinet.
He has already turned out to be decisive in many crucial matches in his relatively short Los Blancos stint. With Bellingham's intention to stay at Real Madrid for the next 10-15 years, there could be even more to come for the superstar midfielder.
He has a contract with the club until the end of the 2028-29 season. If Bellingham continues to perform the way he has been doing, he could be set to stay at Real Madrid for the foreseeable future, even after the expiry of his current deal.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Wayne Rooney Explains Why Trent Alexander-Arnold Might Be Tempted to Join Real Madrid
Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti To Appear In Court Over $1 Million Tax Fraud
Florentino Perez Ready To Meet Chelsea Player's Agent Over Real Madrid Move (Report)
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Odds And Prediction For Copa del Rey Semifinal