Real Madrid 4-4 Real Sociedad (5-4 agg): Report & Full Match Highlights As Real Madrid Reach Copa Del Rey Final
Real Madrid came out on top in an absolute thriller at the Santiago Bernabeu, beating Real Sociedad in extra time 5-4 on aggregate.
Ancelotti's men came into the clash defending a one-goal aggregate lead, having won 1-0 in San Sebastian in the first leg at the end of February.
Ancelotti made six changes to the side that beat Leganés at the weekend, with the South American contingency returning to the starting XI after the international break. There was also a rare start for Endrick, who has been Real Madrid's top scorer in the competition this season with four goals.
Imanol bought in four changes from the weekend's victory against La Liga basement boys Real Valladolid. Martin Zubimendi, reportedly a summer target for Madrid, started in the middle of midfield.
Real Madrid went close twice within the first ten minutes. First through a spectacular overhead-kick effort from Endrick, before Vinicius Jr. tested Remiro with a teasing curled strike. However, it was Real Sociedad who took the lead through Ander Barrenetxea, who found space behind the Madrid backline after a flick-on from Pablo Martin, and slid it under Lunin into the back of the net.
The Bernabeu frustration didn't last too long, as Vinicius Jr. and Endrick showcased their Brazilian connection with a beautiful goal. Vini played a brilliant ball in behind the Real Sociedad defense as Endrick kept his composure and sat down goalkeeper Remiro with a succulent chip.
Real Sociedad grew into the second half. Despite a long-range effort from Jude Bellingham stinging the palms of Remiro, Real Madrid were poor.
It was a ten minutes forget for David Alaba, as the game turned on its head. The Austrian diverted Pablo Marin's ball across the penalty area into his own net to equalize 3-3 on aggregate in the 72nd minute.
Then, eight minutes later, the Bernabeu was stunned into silence. Oyarazabal's strike cannoned off of Alaba onto the post and into Lunin's goal to give Real Sociedad the lead.
Real Madrid quickly hit back. Vinicius Jr. magnificently turned his man on the halfway line before traveling all the way to the byline and crossing to Bellingham to volley home.
Vinicius Jr. squandered a golden opportunity to give Real Madrid the lead, rounding the keeper but couldn't quite find the angle.
Nonetheless, from the resulting corner, Tchouameni towered to direct a header goalwards. Remiro fumbled the ball into his own goal and sent Real Madrid players into frenzy with four minutes of normal time to play.
The clash was far from over when the fourth official raised the board to show seven minutes of added time.
And in the third minute of stoppage time, Oyarazabal rose above Alaba to nod in and send the game to extra time.
It took until the 115th minute for Real Madrid to grab the winner from yet another corner. Antonio Rudiger powered home and sparked scenes of jubilation in the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid return to action once again at the Santiago Bernabéu this Saturday, where they take on Valencia in La Liga.
