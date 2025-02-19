Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City: Kylian Mbappé The Hat-Trick Hero In Champions League Win
Kylian Mbappé stole the show with a brilliant hat-trick as Real Madrid cruised past Manchester City, strolling to a 3-1 win (6-2 on aggregate) in the Champions League play-off round.
Madrid headed into the game with a slender advantage over their opposition thanks to Jude Bellingham’s last-minute winner in Manchester last Tuesday night.
Mbappé got Real Madrid off to the dream start in the second leg when he latched on to Raul Asencio’s through ball and lobbed it over the head of the onrushing goalkeeper Ederson and into the City net.
The goal was crucial to the tie, as it gave Madrid a two-goal lead on aggregate. It sparked wild scenes all around the Bernabeu, save for the pocket of traveling Manchester City fans tucked away in the heavens.
City looked shellshocked after conceding so early on, and to make matters worse were forced to roll the dice after just seven minutes with experienced centre-back John Stones hurting himself trying to prevent Mbappé’s goal.
The stretcher came on to the field of play and Stones was replaced by Nathan Ake, the Dutch centre back who incidentally celebrated his 30th birthday just yesterday.
As the game progressed deeper into the first half, the Madrid tactic to target new City signing Abdukodir Khusanov became increasingly obvious. Both Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham found joy attacking down that City left-hand side, and it felt like a matter of when Madrid would score next, not if.
With 33 minutes on the clock Kylian Mbappé scored again to make it 2-0 to Real Madrid. He received the ball in the box and showed superb control to sit Josko Gvardiol down before lashing home from close range.
It was a goal made by Madrid’s all-star front four, with Bellingham playing it over the top to Vinicius Junior who passed to Rodrygo - who poked it into Mbappé’s path for the Frenchman who provided the lethal finishing touches.
Real’s dominance continued right up to the whistle for half time and the two sides headed in at the interval with Los Blancos up 5-2 up on aggregate.
With 57 minutes on the clock, Mbappé was inches away from making it a hat-trick for himself as, sliding in, he just missed a brilliantly menacing cross from Federico Valverde, Madrid’s jack-of-all-trades, who tonight played at right-back.
Just four minutes later, Mbappé struck again to seal his hat-trick. He cut in off the right-hand side following a quick transition up the pitch and slotted it past Ederson. Mbappe made the finish look breathtakingly easy yet it was anything but in truth.
The goal sealed the 26-year-old’s 21st career hat-trick and his second since signing for Real Madrid in the summer. His first came against Real Valladolid on January 25th, and his second arrived just 25 days later, on the biggest stage of all and with the eyes of the world upon him.
At the other end, Manchester City did little to threaten Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid net, and it was a comfortable night for the Belgian. Phil Foden had a chance around 15 minutes from the close of normal time, but his effort from range did little more than sting Courtois’ palms.
With 78 minutes played, Mbappé was replaced by Brahim Diaz and received a standing ovation from a Bernabeu crowd who can be notoriously tough to impress. However, they know a good performance when they see one, and Mbappé’s name was ringing around the ground as he left the field of play and headed for the substitutes bench.
In time added on, Real Madrid lost their clean sheet as new signing Nico Gonzalez scored a late consolation goal. Fellow January buy, Omar Marmoush, hit the bar with a free-kick that cannoned off the bar and Gonzalez was on hand to tap home.
But it was far too little too late for City, and Real Madrid’s progression into the round of 16 was made official just seconds after the restart. By far the better side on the night, they will feel as though they can beat anyone who may stand in the way of them and an incredible 16th Champions League trophy.
Indeed, anyone who does face Madrid will have to find a way of stopping this man:
Next up for Real Madrid in the competition will either be cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, or reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen, who are managed by ex-Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso. The draw is made on Friday, and Madrid players, staff and fans alike wait with bated breath to discover their next step.
The latest Real Madrid news
How Cristiano Ronaldo Has Formed Part Of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Suspension Appeal
Manchester City To Rival Real Madrid For Exciting $145 Million Bundesliga Midfielder
Referee Who Sent Jude Bellingham Off Issues Statement On Conflict Of Interest Claims
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Casemiro Reveals Luka Modric's Incredible Real Madrid Champions League Prediction