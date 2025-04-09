Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Arsenal vs Real Madrid
Arsenal defeated Real Madrid 3-0 at The Emirates in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg on April 8. Declan Rice scored two spectacular free kicks (58', 70') before Mikel Merino scored another stunner (75') to make it 3-0.
Real Madrid once again have all to do in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. While they have overcome such a challenge before, this time it looks more difficult.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media after the game at The Emirates (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the game
Ancelotti: It's a tough loss. We weren't expecting this. The team looked pretty good and well organised in the first half. Following the two set-piece goals, the team dropped off both mentally and physically. It was a difficult end to the game because we didn't see the reaction we're used to seeing from this team. The final 30 minutes were very poor. There are two assessments here: one that I was satisfied up to 0-0, and the other following the reaction to their goals, which was really poor.#
Q: On the return leg
Ancelotti: We have to do everything we can to try and recover. The chances are pretty slim but we have to try, and we'll try and do it any way we can. Let's see if we can pull it off. It feels as though there's no chance after tonight, but things always change in football. Nobody expected Arsenal to score two free-kicks, but anything can happen. It's very tough, but stranger things have happened at the Bernabéu.
Q: On the second half performance
Ancelotti: It's hard to explain. There was no collective reaction, we were trying to do things individually. They controlled the ball better and managed the result.
Q: On Arsenal
Ancelotti: They showed a better attitude, more quality and impressive fitness levels today. They did a lot of things better than us and we have to be honest with ourselves. We weren't too bad for an hour, we played pretty well in the first half.
Q: On if he's responsible for the result
Ancelotti: Without a doubt.
Q: On his team's front four
Ancelotti: The best players have to play, not sit on the bench. Then it's about organising things to make sure you're a compact unit, and we weren't able to do that tonight.
