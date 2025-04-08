Ronaldinho Backs Kylian Mbappe To Achieve 'The Things He's Missing' At Real Madrid
Brazilian legend Ronaldinho believes that Kylian Mbappe is at the right club to achieve what he is currently missing in his career.
Mbappe joined Real Madrid at the start of this season and beyond fighting for La Liga, he will be desperate to win the Champions League and win the Ballon d'Or.
Real Madrid is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and whilst Mbappe's first season in Spain has not seen him post generational numbers, winning the Champions League and finishing the campaign on around 40 goals would put him in a great position for the Ballon d'Or.
Speaking during an interview with L'Equipe, Ronaldinho admitted he is friends with Mbappe and is glad he now plays in La Liga after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.
He is of course one of the players I like a lot. He is a great friend. He is also someone I respect for everything he does in life. I am very happy that he came to the Spanish Championship.- Ronaldinho
There is a parallel between Mbappe and Ronaldinho, as they both left PSG to chase success in Spain. Ronaldinho chose Barcelona rather than Real Madrid, and that is where Ronaldinho won the Ballon d'Or in 2005.
We have a bit of the same trajectory after Paris... except the club! But he is also in a historic club which should allow him to flourish and achieve the important things that he is missing.- Ronaldinho
Real Madrid's Champions League journey continues on Tuesday night with a quarter-final first leg away at Premier League side Arsenal.
