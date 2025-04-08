Real Madrid CF ON SI

Jose Mourinho To Rival Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti For Brazil Job (Report)

Some big names are linked with the Brazilian National Team.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / CTK Photo

Despite Real Madrid fighting for the La Liga title, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, coach Carlo Ancelotti has been repeatedly having his future at the club questioned.

The Italian legend has supposedly been lined up as the new coach of the Brazil National Team, but he may need to fend off interest from one of his old rivals.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is one of four names on the shortlist put together by the Brazilian football federation.

Dorival Junior was dismissed when Brazil recently lost 4-1 to rivals Argentina in World Cup qualifying, and the Selecao still has work to do if it is to reach the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti
IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Ancelotti is one of the names on the list, along with Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus and Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira. The latest reports have suggested that whilst Ancelotti is open to managing Brazil, he is not going to force an exit from Real Madrid.

MORE: Carlo Ancelotti Not Brazil's Top Head Coach Choice as New Favorite Emerges

Jesus is the most plausible-looking candidate right now, but efforts to convince Ancelotti to make the move have not ceased.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Ronaldinho Backs Kylian Mbappe To Achieve 'The Things He's Missing' At Real Madrid

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka Injury Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino Names Real Madrid’s ‘Unsung Hero'

Kylian Mbappe Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane’s Influence in Joining Real Madrid

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/International