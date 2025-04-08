Jose Mourinho To Rival Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti For Brazil Job (Report)
Despite Real Madrid fighting for the La Liga title, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, coach Carlo Ancelotti has been repeatedly having his future at the club questioned.
The Italian legend has supposedly been lined up as the new coach of the Brazil National Team, but he may need to fend off interest from one of his old rivals.
According to Brazilian outlet Globo, current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is one of four names on the shortlist put together by the Brazilian football federation.
Dorival Junior was dismissed when Brazil recently lost 4-1 to rivals Argentina in World Cup qualifying, and the Selecao still has work to do if it is to reach the 2026 World Cup.
Ancelotti is one of the names on the list, along with Al Hilal boss Jorge Jesus and Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira. The latest reports have suggested that whilst Ancelotti is open to managing Brazil, he is not going to force an exit from Real Madrid.
Jesus is the most plausible-looking candidate right now, but efforts to convince Ancelotti to make the move have not ceased.
