Arsenal’s Mikel Merino Names Real Madrid’s ‘Unsung Hero'
Arsenal are set to play Real Madrid next in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ,and the first leg at The Emirates takes place on Tuesday, April 8.
Los Blancos have a star-studded attacking line-up boasting Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, and more. Arsenal's Mikel Merino reckons Rodrygo is often overlooked despite being a stellar influence on the team.
Merino is in awe of Rodrygo's attribute. He also thinks Real Madrid's attacking trio have started to gel better and Arsenal have a lot of healthy respect for their next opponent.
Merino told MARCA:
It’s hard to pick one, but I’d probably say Rodrygo. I’m not saying he’s underrated, but he’s a player I really like: fast, physical, technical, he has great one-on-one skills, he’s good in space. Very complete. Their level is incredible, both physically and in terms of quality,’ Merino said of the Real attack.- Mikel Merino
Merino added:
At first, it was difficult for them to connect with everyone, but now they’re connecting. If you let your guard down for a second, if you don’t cover them properly, they can find an advantage and cause trouble. We have a lot of respect for them, but we’re not afraid.- Mikel Merino
Real Madrid, however, are heading into the quarter-final first leg against Arsenal on the back of a 2-1 La Liga defeat against Valencia. Los Blancos need to be better against Arsenal and might need a superstar forward like Rodrygo to step up and come in with the spark of influence.
