Real Madrid CF ON SI

Arsenal’s Mikel Merino Names Real Madrid’s ‘Unsung Hero'

Arsenal's Mikel Merino reveals which Real Madrid star is the 'unsung hero' of the team.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Sportimage

Arsenal are set to play Real Madrid next in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ,and the first leg at The Emirates takes place on Tuesday, April 8.

Los Blancos have a star-studded attacking line-up boasting Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, and more. Arsenal's Mikel Merino reckons Rodrygo is often overlooked despite being a stellar influence on the team.

Merino is in awe of Rodrygo's attribute. He also thinks Real Madrid's attacking trio have started to gel better and Arsenal have a lot of healthy respect for their next opponent.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Rodrygo
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Merino told MARCA:

It’s hard to pick one, but I’d probably say Rodrygo. I’m not saying he’s underrated, but he’s a player I really like: fast, physical, technical, he has great one-on-one skills, he’s good in space. Very complete. Their level is incredible, both physically and in terms of quality,’ Merino said of the Real attack.

Mikel Merino

Merino added:

At first, it was difficult for them to connect with everyone, but now they’re connecting. If you let your guard down for a second, if you don’t cover them properly, they can find an advantage and cause trouble. We have a lot of respect for them, but we’re not afraid.

Mikel Merino
Rodrygo
IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid, however, are heading into the quarter-final first leg against Arsenal on the back of a 2-1 La Liga defeat against Valencia. Los Blancos need to be better against Arsenal and might need a superstar forward like Rodrygo to step up and come in with the spark of influence.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta Provides Bukayo Saka Injury Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Clash

Kylian Mbappe Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane’s Influence in Joining Real Madrid

Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist having covered European and World Football, Combat Sports, Olympic Sports, and more for online media publications like Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. He is currently an MSc. in Sport Marketing student at Loughborough University, London.

Home/Champions League