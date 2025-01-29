Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Champions League Win
Real Madrid secured their spot in the Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Offs with a 3-0 win over Brest. They will face Manchester City or Celtic, with the draw on Friday, January 31.
After the win, Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media, answering questions about the next-round opponents and the new competition layout.
Here are all the key quotes, per the club, from Ancelotti's post-match press conference following Brest vs Real Madrid.
We have been good defensively and offensively. We are in a good moment, and we have good feelings. We want to continue like this. We played well today; there is no doubt about it.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On the opponents they may face in the knockout round
Ancelotti: We have to wait for the draw. If we get City, it will be difficult for both of us, but we have to wait for the draw. City has a better chance of winning the Champions League than Celtic because of their structure and quality. We don’t like playing against them, but if we do, we will play like we have done in other years.
Q: On the competition format
Ancelotti: We have to respect the classification. I don’t like this format because there are too many matches, and my idea of football is to take matches away from the players and not give them more.
Q: On Rodrygo's performances
Ancelotti: I had seen him in good form since the first year I coached him when his goals against City helped us win the Champions League with his goals against City. He always works well for the team; even if he doesn't score, his help is important.
Q: On the stadium's ovation for Luka Modric
Ancelotti: It's well deserved. He's one of the best midfielders in the world, and it's nice that he received that ovation.
