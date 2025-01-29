Vinicius Invites Current Real Madrid Squad And Former Player To His Home In La Moraleja For Dinner
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has seen plenty of rumors about his situation at the club, including a big move to the Saudi Pro League.
According to AS, despite the transfer reports, his teammates believe Vini is fully committed to the team and future projects at the club
The Brazilian invited the current Real Madrid players to dinner at his home in La Moraleja. Every player attended except Arda Guler, Endrick, and Jesus Vallejo, who had justified reasons. Vinicius's Former teammate and Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos also attended the dinner.
The dinner was to thank his teammates, who continued to help him achieve his goals and to enjoy each other's company.
It's not the first time the Madrid star has shown love to his teammates. In December, after winning the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award at an award ceremony in Dubai, Vinicius gifted them all a Louis Vuitton suitcase.
Rumors that Vinicius will leave for the Saudi Pro League continue circulating in the media. This would make him the world's wealthiest player and net Los Blancos a hefty transfer fee. However, the feeling is that he will stay with Real Madrid for the foreseeable future.
