Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid's Copa del Rey Win
Carlo Ancelotti took questions in the press room after Real Madrid's Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo on Thursday, Jan 16. His team won in dramatic fashion, scoring three in extra time to punch their ticket to the quarter-finals.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 37th minute, with Vinicius Jr making it two in the 48th. Celta Vigo's Jonathan Bamba would make it 2-1 from inside the area before Marcos Alonso would convert a pentalty in injury time to send the game to extra time. There, Endrick would score a brace in the 108th and 119th minute, while Federico Valverde would also score in the 112th minute, giving Real Madrid a 5-2 victory.
Ancelotti addressed the media after the game. Read the full transcript of his press conference below (via Real Madrid).
“We let our guard down for the second goal. We came out poorly from the back, with bad positioning and it allowed them back into the game. We train to avoid these kinds of mistakes.”- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On Endrick and Güler
Ancelotti: Endrick has shown his quality. He is a striker who, when he has opportunities in and around the box, shows the extraordinary technique that he has. Güler came into the game when we were going through a difficult spell and he has shown his character. He has worked for the team.
Q: On the reaction from the fans
Ancelotti: It's a wake-up call from the fans to the team and the coach. It is an acceptable wake-up call for what happened against Barcelona. Afterwards the team had a good reaction and especially Tchouameni, who had a great game.
The Bernabéu whistled to give a wake-up call. When the match was tough, the fans drove us on and when that happens it's special for us.
Q: On Tchouameni
Ancelotti: He is a player with character, he has returned to his position and has helped the team defensively. He has recovered many balls, helped the two central defenders, pressed well and got the ball to Modrić and Ceballos.
Q: On the change of Vinicius Jr
Ancelotti: Vini was tired and has been decisive up front along with Mbappé. I took him off because Rodrygo was fresh and I wanted to take advantage of that.
Q: On the collective commitment
Ancelotti: Defensively, we did better. The two goals conceded were two individual mistakes, but collectively the team played better.
Q: On using data
Ancelotti: We look at the data and they say that we are close to being first in the League, we are in the fight for the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.
Q: On Mbappé
Ancelotti: He's back to his best and is playing very well. He is scoring goals, getting away from his defenders all the time, he has helped us in this period and in the next matches.
Q: On the penalty claimed by Celta
Ancelotti: I haven't seen it and I don't know what to say. The VAR and the referee spoke and they made this decision. It may have been a penalty, but I don't know. I don't know if the decision was correct or not because I haven't seen it.
