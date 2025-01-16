Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Advance To Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals

Player ratings from Real Madrid's 5-2 Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo

Apratim Banerjee

Real Madrid managed a 5-2 Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo on Thursday, January 16. Young prodigy Endrick bagged two goals in extra-time to win the match for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe (37') and Vinicius Jr (48') gave Los Merengues a two goal lead. However, Celta managed an unlikely comeback through goals from Jonathan Bamba (83') and Marcos Alonso (90+1' P).

Endrick scored twice in extra time (108', 119') and Fede Valverde bagged another goal (112') to make it 5-2 for Los Merengues. They are now through to the quarter-finals of the competition and have returned to winning ways following a 5-2 thrashing by Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.

Checkout the playe ratings from the game below:

Andriy Lunin- 7: The Ukrainian made two saves in a rare start. He also completed 38 passes during the game.

Lucas Vazquez- 7: Vazquez made two tackles and three interceptions during the game. He also won three duels and completed 74 passes during the match.

Raul Asencio- 7: Asencio completed three interceptions and two tackles but also commited a penalty during the game. He managed 74 passes.

Raul Asencio in action for Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger- 7.5: Rudiger made one tackle and completed two tackles. He also completed 95 passes and hit the woodwork once during the game.

Fran Garcia- 6.5: Garcia made two clearances, two interceptions, and won three duels. He also completed 43 passes, including one key pass.

Luka Modric- 8: Modric played 76 passes, including four key passes. He also completed three dribbles and won five duels.

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric
Aurelien Tchouameni- 8.5: Tchouameni completed 81 passes, including three key passes. He also won eight duels over the course of the game against Celta Vigo.

Dani Ceballos- 7.5: Ceballos bagged an assist and completed 65 passes, including two key passes. He also won four duels over the course of the game.

Brahim Diaz- 8.5: Diaz completed two dribbles and 42 passes. He also created three big chances and made four key passes during the game against Celta.

Brahim Diaz in action for Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe- 8: A goalscoring performance from Kylian Mbappe who was replaced by Endrick in the 79th minute.

Vinicius Jr- 7.5: Vinicius scored once and completed 30 passes. He also missed a big chance and was taken off at the end of the first half of extra time.

Substitutes:

Arda Guler- 7.5

Eduardo Camavinga- 6

Fede Valverde- 8

Endrick- 8.5

Jude Bellingham- 7

Rodrygo- 7

