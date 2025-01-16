Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Advance To Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals
Real Madrid managed a 5-2 Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo on Thursday, January 16. Young prodigy Endrick bagged two goals in extra-time to win the match for Los Blancos.
Kylian Mbappe (37') and Vinicius Jr (48') gave Los Merengues a two goal lead. However, Celta managed an unlikely comeback through goals from Jonathan Bamba (83') and Marcos Alonso (90+1' P).
Endrick scored twice in extra time (108', 119') and Fede Valverde bagged another goal (112') to make it 5-2 for Los Merengues. They are now through to the quarter-finals of the competition and have returned to winning ways following a 5-2 thrashing by Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.
Checkout the playe ratings from the game below:
Andriy Lunin- 7: The Ukrainian made two saves in a rare start. He also completed 38 passes during the game.
Lucas Vazquez- 7: Vazquez made two tackles and three interceptions during the game. He also won three duels and completed 74 passes during the match.
Raul Asencio- 7: Asencio completed three interceptions and two tackles but also commited a penalty during the game. He managed 74 passes.
Antonio Rudiger- 7.5: Rudiger made one tackle and completed two tackles. He also completed 95 passes and hit the woodwork once during the game.
Fran Garcia- 6.5: Garcia made two clearances, two interceptions, and won three duels. He also completed 43 passes, including one key pass.
Luka Modric- 8: Modric played 76 passes, including four key passes. He also completed three dribbles and won five duels.
Aurelien Tchouameni- 8.5: Tchouameni completed 81 passes, including three key passes. He also won eight duels over the course of the game against Celta Vigo.
Dani Ceballos- 7.5: Ceballos bagged an assist and completed 65 passes, including two key passes. He also won four duels over the course of the game.
Brahim Diaz- 8.5: Diaz completed two dribbles and 42 passes. He also created three big chances and made four key passes during the game against Celta.
Kylian Mbappe- 8: A goalscoring performance from Kylian Mbappe who was replaced by Endrick in the 79th minute.
Vinicius Jr- 7.5: Vinicius scored once and completed 30 passes. He also missed a big chance and was taken off at the end of the first half of extra time.
Substitutes:
Arda Guler- 7.5
Eduardo Camavinga- 6
Fede Valverde- 8
Endrick- 8.5
Jude Bellingham- 7
Rodrygo- 7
