Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo: Full Match Highlights of Copa del Rey Clash

Real Madrid managed a dramatic 5-2 win in their Copa del Rey Round of 16 showdown against Celta Vigo on Thursday, January 16. They returned to winning ways after a 5-2 defeat against Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final.
Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Los Blancos with a spectacular solo goal in the 37th minute of the match. Vinicius Jr then made it 2-0 with a swiftly taken first time finish in the 48th minute of the game.
Jonathan Bamba pulled one back with a finish from inside the penalty area. Marcos Alonso equalized for Celta in injury time with a penalty.
Endrick made it 3-2 for Los Blancos with a spectacular left-footed strike in the 108th minute of the match. Fede Valverde launched a rocket from way outside the Celta penalty area to the back of the net to make it 4-2 in the 112th minute.
Endrick scored with a backheel from inside the penalty area to make it 5-2 for Celta. It was a stellar extra time display from Carlo Ancelotti's side after they struggled at the end of regulation time.
Real Madrid are now through to the last eight of the Copa del Rey. They'll return to action on January 19 to take on UD Las Palmas in a La Liga showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Merengues are currently second in La Liga with 43 points from 19 matches. They trail league leaders Atletico Madrid by a point at this point in time.
