Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Real Madrid vs Valencia
Real Madrid are set to play Valencia in a La Liga home clash on April 5. Los Blancos are currently second in the standings with 63 points from 29 matches, three points less than league leaders Barcelona.
Valencia, meanwhile, are 15th in the league with 31 points from 29 matches. Real Madrid are looking to keep up their chase of Barcelona with a win, while Valencia are battling to avoid relegation.
Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Q: On his team
Ancelotti: We're doing well, but we have some doubts after the extra time. The team is upbeat and motivated, we're aware that Valencia are playing well. We're facing a delicately balanced and difficult game. We're motivated and ready to fight, we're aware that it's an important moment in the season.
Q: On the goalkeeper situation
Ancelotti: We're not worried because Courtois is much better and we think he can make it for Tuesday's game. We're not sure about Lunin, he's going to be tested today in training. If he's not well, we have total confidence in Fran. The only problem is that he's young. Sooner or later his moment will come, and if it's tomorrow, we'll be very happy for him. He has a bright future as a goalkeeper. We're not concerned.
Q: On resting Jude Bellingham
Ancelotti: It's an option we have. Bellingham recovers quickly and is in good form. Today's training will give us a bettter idea of how the players are doing. But it's an option to give him a rest tomorrow.
Q: On extending the La Liga winning streak
Ancelotti: We have to be optimistic because the team is fighting. We're in all the competitions and very close. We have the confidence after the experiences we've had in the past, and we can do it.
Q: Team balance
Ancelotti: We have improved this aspect in the collective sense, and I don't think there are any individual defensive failings. For example, against Real Sociedad, Alaba had a good game, but he was unlucky with two touches that led to two goals. In the match statistics we have had very low expected goals. In terms of defensive attitude, we didn't deserve to have conceded four goals. Offensively, we did deserve to score four goals. It's a characteristic of this year's team. We're more effective up front because of Mbappé, who has scored 33 goals. He's been important in that sense, but there's more suffering at the back. It's normal. When you choose one thing, you have to think about it. We're thinking about being more effective and doing a bit more collective work defensively.
Q: Opportunities for Arda Guler and Endrick
Ancelotti: They're going to get them just as they have in recent games, where they have performed very well. They have shown that they can help the team at a crucial moment.
Q: Possible UEFA action against Antonio Rudiger
Ancelotti: We have to wait, nothing is going to happen, and surely Rüdiger will be able play on Tuesday.
Q: On the cup final against Barcelona
Ancelotti: We're delighted to be playing in a big final and to be very close to another objective. The fans are the fans, and they can say what they want. Barcelona are playing very well, they're on very good form. In a final, you have to respect all your opponents. There is a lot of respect for Barcelona, just as Barcelona respects Real Madrid.
Q: Whether he'll ask to leave the club
Ancelotti: I'm not going to ask to leave this club.
Q: Whether Barcelona are allowed to do things that other clubs are not
Ancelotti: That's not a question for me. You have to ask other people and not talk about this issue.
Q: Does the Dani Olmo case adulterate the competition
Ancelotti: No, I don't think so.
Q: On the club's response to the Dani Olmo case
Ancelotti: There is freedom of opinion and freedom of whether someone wants to speak or doesn't want to speak.
Q: On his tax evasion trial
Ancelotti: It was a new experience and nothing more. Now we have to wait for the judge's sentence.
