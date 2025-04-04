Punishment Revealed By UEFA For Antonio Rudiger and Three Other Real Madrid Players
UEFA have concluded their investigation into the celebrations of four Real Madrid players after their Champions League win over rivals Atletico at the Metropolitano Stadium.
Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Jr. were all under investigation after Atletico made complaints over the manner of their celebrations. Rudiger was feared to be in more serious trouble, fearing a ban could be imposed.
All four players have escaped suspensions, but three have been fined for their actions. José Luis Sánchez of El Chiringuito TV reported that Rudiger would receive the bigger fine, $44,000. Mbappe would receive a $33,000 fine, while Ceballos was the least fined, having to pay $22,000.
It appears Vinicius escaped any sort of sanction for his alleged actions. Mbappe received $10,000 more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Simeone received when they committed the same offense in 2019.
All three players could face a one-game suspension if they were to commit the same or a similar act within the next 12 months.
This means all four players will be available for the first leg of the quarter-final against Arsenal on April 8. There was some concern Rudiger could be banned for his throat-cutting gesture. However, the German will be available for Carlo Ancelotti.
