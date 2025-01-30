Real Madrid Transfer News: Zubimendi, Castrelo, Alexander-Arnold, Godoy & More - January 30, 2025
Real Madrid have given up on signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in January but will continue their pursuit in the summer. Los Blancos also still holds a significant interest in Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.
Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors
Despite rumors that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi will transfer to Premier League side Arsenal in the summer, Real Madrid has not given up. The Spaniard has a release clause of $62.4 million, and La Real will not entertain any offers below that. - Fichajes
Real Madrid are set to sign Spanish wonder kid Gabriel Castrelo, who is not set to renew his contract with rivals Atletico Madrid. The 18-year-old has just six months left on his contract, and Los Blancos looks like a tempting proposal. - Relevo
Trent Alexnder-Arnold will not move to Real Madrid in January, as the Spanish Champions have closed the door on a move. They will now focus on a move in the summer when they can bring him in for free, as his contract is set to expire. - Marca
Barcelona is expected to beat Los Blancos to the signing of Spanish striker Alan Godoy, who plays for CD Eldense. Real Madrid were hoping to bring him in to help the Castilla side. - Mundo Deportivo
Rival Watch
Dutch side Ajax has expressed interest in signing Barcelona winger Ansu Fati. The Catalan side is open to Fati going out on loan, and other teams are also interested. - SPORT
