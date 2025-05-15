Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s Win
Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time goal to beat Mallorca 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Jacobo Ramón scored in the 5th minute of added time, with virtually the last kick of the game.
Los Blancos totalled 40 shots during the game and dominated. However, like many games this season, they managed to just get over the line for the three points.
The game didn't start well, but the team performed very well in every way afterward. They didn't give up despite the difficulty. Having 12 injured players is quite unusual, and we were able to make up for these very important players with a good collective attitude. I've never seen a team shoot 40 times at goal like we did today.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On his Penultimate match at the Bernabéu
Ancelotti: Every time I sit on the bench at the Bernabéu, it's something special. It was a special night like every other.
Q: On attitude and commitment
Ancelotti: The team was amazing tonight. We were able to put in an extraordinary effort. If we had done that in every game, it could have been a better season.
Q: On chances of winning the league
Ancelotti: We want to do our part, which is win the next few games and see what happens. Our job today was not to give away the league title. They'll have to play tomorrow. In football, anything can happen. If they win, we congratulate them, and if not, we'll keep fighting.
Q: On goals in added time:
Ancelotti: The day I leave Real Madrid, I'll do so with the peace of mind of having done everything I could. I've had a great time. Football never ends, and I hope my teams can try to win until the last second, as we've always done here.
Q: On having 40 shots on goal
Ancelotti: Offensively, we've done well. We struggled a little more because we didn't have a tall striker. In these types of games, you struggle a little more to win. But our weakness hasn't been up front. We've conceded too many goals this season for many reasons. First, we've been missing four or five defenders for most of the season.
Q: On the Difficulties
Ancelotti: Managing the group has been pretty straightforward. On a personal level, there haven't been any problems. All the players have shown me the necessary respect. The problems we've had haven't been because of that. Not because of my left hand, or any of that nonsense. We've lacked balance on the pitch and have been severely hampered by injuries, and we haven't been able to address the emergency situation like we did last season.
Q: On Vallejo
Ancelotti: He's played very little, but his attitude has always been top-notch every day and in every training session. It could be that he deserved to play more, but it was complicated because, as I've said before, we preferred to prioritize the young players, like Asencio.
Q: On Víctor Muñoz
Ancelotti: I spoke to him and saw he was a little shaken after the Clásico. I told him he shouldn't think about what he'd missed, but rather focus on scoring the next one. That's what a young player has to think about. In football, mistakes happen. Everyone has made mistakes, even the greatest. The next chance he gets, because he's a very good player, let him score.
Q: How many players can you get back for Sunday?
Ancelotti: Tchouameni, definitely. The doubts are Vini Jr., Lucas, Brahim, and Lunin, who stomped on his hand yesterday and could recover. Hopefully, we can get four back.
