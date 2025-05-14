Rodrygo Fires Back Regarding Rumors Over Real Madrid Absence
It's been a poor season for Real Madrid, with several players not finding their best form, especially since the turn of the year. Players have suffered from injuries but are still putting on the white shirt and trying to give as much as possible for the club.
One of those players in recent weeks is Rodrygo. After missing the game against Celta Vigo, he was an unused substitute in the El Clasico. The Brazilian is now out of the Mallorca game on May 14. Plenty of speculation from the media (Radio Marca) suggested he was unhappy and had asked to be left out of the squad.
The 24-year-old forward has hit back at those rumors in an Instagram story post. Rodtrogp posted a picture of himself in what looked like some kind of chamber, perhaps to do with an injury. He also had four words for the media.
Thank you for all your messages and concerns. I’ll be back soon.- Rodrygo
Stop making things up.
Rodrygo had played well for the first four months of the season, but had struggled in 2025. With the picture he has released, maybe he has been playing with an injury for the last few months, like many other players, such as Jude Bellingham, who will need shoulder surgery during the off-season.
Many players have seen speculation of a move away from the club intensify since the announcement of Carlo Ancelotti leaving the club. One is Rodrygo, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League. It looks like he has shot those rumors down for now.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Real Madrid Step Up Efforts to Sign Dean Huijsen With Major New Development
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Appointed as Brazil Coach
Rangers, Como Set Sights on Real Madrid Staffer for Managerial Role [Report]