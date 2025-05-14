Real Madrid Step Up Efforts to Sign Dean Huijsen With Major New Development
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to inject more youth into their center-back position. Moreover, it’s a target that Los Blancos will need to spend a little over $66 million to trigger the release clause for Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen.
Huijsen has made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Cherries this season, scoring three goals and recording one assist. Additionally, after arriving last summer from Juventus, the young defender showed that he doesn’t need the adaptation period and hit the ground running.
It’s this production and ability to play at a high level in the Premier League that Real Madrid want to snatch up the player. According to Relevo, the Spanish club are stepping up in its pursuit of the Bournemouth defender,
Furthermore, the Spanish outlet reports that the center-back’s agent recently met with club officials, and while Madrid haven’t reached out to Bournemouth directly yet, Huijsen’s release clause isn’t expected to be a stumbling block.
Real Madrid will need to do their best to convince the player to leave the Premier League since they face competition from England’s top clubs for the promising center-back.
Huijsen represents Spain at the international level. Perhaps a move to the Spanish capital could aid him in helping cement himself as a mainstay for La Roja heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup next season.
