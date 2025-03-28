Carlo Ancelotti Not Brazil's Top Head Coach Choice as New Favorite Emerges
After a disappointing 4-1 loss to Argentina this week, reports from Brazilian outlet Ge Globo suggest that talks with Carlo Ancelotti about taking over as head coach of the national team have resumed.
The CBF has long admired Ancelotti, and once again, the Italian is reportedly near the top of their list as a potential replacement. Ancelotti initially discussed taking over the Selecão in 2023 but ultimately extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2026.
MORE: Brazil Reportedly Reopen Talks With Carlo Ancelotti To Be National Team Manager
Despite the rumors linking Ancelotti to the Brazil job, ESPN reports, citing sources, that there's now a new leading candidate, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus.
A resolution is reportedly expected by the end of Friday afternoon when CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues will meet with the national team department at the confederation's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.
Moreover, the ESPN report reveals that Rodrigues started considering potential replacements Tuesday night. Jesus, one of the first names mentioned, has gained momentum over time and is now CBF's top priority.
It remains to be seen how things will unfold next. Rodrigues wants to know when the Portuguese manager, who has reportedly already indicated to those close to him that he wants the job, could leave Al Hilal, his current club.
The 70-year-old has a history of coaching in Brazil, having managed Flamengo from 2019 to 2020, winning the 2019 Campeonato Brasileiro, 2019 Copa Libertadores, 2020 Supercopa do Brasil, 2020 Recopa Sudamericana, and 2020 Campeonato Carioca.
Nonetheless, the rumors linking Ancelotti to the Brazil job will again fizzle out should the CBF secure Jesus as their manager.
