Madame Tussauds Unveils Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe's Wax Statue
Many people have been inside a Madame Tussauds Museum, with several dotted across the globe. For those unaware, the museum is occupied by life-sized wax figures of famous people, from Hollywood stars to sports stars.
The museum's social media accounts have revealed the latest member of the team. France and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has a wax figure, which will be on view at the Madame Tussauds in London.
The video shows Mbappe entering the room, surprised at how lifelike it looked. He was sculptured in the French national shirt and wearing his latest signature Nike Mercurial laser orange boots.
The French striker spoke about his feelings after seeing the sculpture, which was also modeled with his famous arms folded celebration.
It's a big honor, a big achievement for me, and a great honor to be part of the big Madame Tussauds family. Thank you to everybody who was part of the project, as it's a perfect job, and I'm really happy with the results- Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe joins soccer players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammed Salah, and Mary Earps. The museum also has a sculpture of another form of Los Blancos player, David Beckham.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Jamie Carragher Reveals One Reason Liverpool Fans Are Not Angry with Trent Alexander-Arnold
Endrick's Future at Real Madrid to Be Determined in Upcoming Meeting
Carlo Ancelotti Not Brazil's Top Head Coach Choice as New Favorite Emerges
Premier League Club’s Chief Reveals Interest in Real Madrid Prodigy Arda Guler