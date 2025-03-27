La Liga Star’s Agent Reveals Real Madrid Remain First Priority for Summer Move
Real Madrid are having a fantastic season and are well poised to win all three competitions this term. They are second in La Liga, have reached the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and are in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.
However, Los Blancos are still expected to make moves in the summer transfer market. Trent Alexander-Arnold remains the Madrid giants' priority as a summer signing, but the club are looking to bolster their defense further.
Miguel Gutierrez is also a target for Los Merengues. Gutierrez, 23, plays for Spanish club Girona and is an academy product of Real Madrid. The left-back also made 10 appearances for the senior team, bagging two assists. Gutierrez has been shining for Girona, scoring six times and providing 19 assists in 108 appearances.
Gutierrez's agent Daniel Mendez has now confirmed that Los Blancos is a top priority for the player regarding a summer move. He told Zona Mixta (h/t Mundo Deportivo):
Real Madrid is following its deadlines; they’re not rushing because it’s April. They know that the moment they raise their hand, everything will be decided. We would like and love for Real Madrid to bring back Miguel Gutierrez. He’s said it actively and passively, although it’s not up to him.- Daniel Mendez
Mendez, though, reckons that Gutierrez would be open to other moves if a Real Madrid transfer doesn't materialize. He added:
If he doesn’t go to Madrid, then we’ll have to be happy too, but we already know what his decision is. Whatever happens will happen. If that’s the option, then all the better, but if not, there will be other options, and we should be happy about it.- Daniel Mendez
Gutierrez has scored two goals and added six assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season. However, he is currently sidelined with an injury. Real Madrid, meanwhile, already have Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, and the potential addition of Gutierrez would further enrich the arsenal of left-backs.
