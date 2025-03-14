Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Villarreal vs Real Madrid in La Liga
Real Madrid take on Villarreal in La Liga this weekend, as the games continue to come thick and fast for Carlo Ancelotti's men.
Los Blancos sit in 2nd position, trailing Barcelona on goal difference, who also have a game extra to play. However, Barcelona play against 3rd place Atletico Madrid in a match that will have huge implications for the rest of the La Liga season.
With fixtures coming every few days and little room to slip up, here is what Ancelotti had to say in his press conference today, ahead of the match with Villarreal (via Real Madrid).
Q: On the few days rest
Ancelotti: I don't understand it, but we can't do anything about it. We have to play the match. The minimum recovery period should be 72 hours. It's the schedule we have, I hope that one day we can change it.
Q: On Vini Jr.'s absence from training
Ancelotti: We've given him an extra day because he's still very fatigued. He'll be available tomorrow and ready to help us. He's not got any specific problem, it's just tiredness. Vini is a key player for us. He might have better or worse games, but he's never in doubt. He's been such a fundamental player for this club that his presence is never in doubt.
Q: On Asencio getting Spain call-up
Ancelotti: We celebrated it, it's great news for him. He deserves it for the work he's doing and the discipline he's shown since he came in. He's done a fantastic job and been very committed. I hope this is the first of many call-ups for him.
Q: On schedule
Ancelotti: We haven't stopped playing every three days since January. It's the middle of March now and it's too much for me even, and I'm not playing. There's no time to recover from the pressure of the games, but there's nothing I can do about it. The only way to put an end to it is to stop, but I don't want to do that because I enjoy what I do. The less important things are prioritised, like TV rights, money... The players' recovery and risk of injury is an after-thought.
Q: On Julián Álvarez's penalty
Ancelotti: For us, the game is over and we're happy to be in the quarter-finals. We're focusing on the next game. We're coming to the end of a period with loads of matches and we want to close out strongly to head into the international break on a high.
Q: On would he change the rule?
Ancelotti: I have no idea what I'd do because I'm not in the position. It's the rule, and it has to be respected.
Q: On Assessment of the season so far
Ancelotti: Despite the difficulties, we're in March and still alive in the three most important competitions, La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, fighting to win them. That hasn't been the case in the last three years, so it's a very positive sign. We have to improve, of course, but we're doing a good job.
Q: On Endrick
Ancelotti: He didn't come on to take a penalty. Vinicius was exhausted and I wanted some fresh legs.
Q: On motivation
Ancelotti: You have to push the players a bit more from a motivational point of view ahead of a game like tomorrow, than you do for a Champions League round of 16 clash. The motivation is already there for those kinds of games. It'll be a case of pushing the team a little more tomorrow."
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Why Kylian Mbappe Let Vinicius Jr. Take Penalty Kick Against Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Clash
Every Real Madrid Player to Receive an International Call-Up for March