Rodrygo Opens Up on Playing Alongside Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid
Real Madrid have one of the most star-studded attacking lineups in European football. Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr form a front three that any team has to respect.
All three players are superstars on their own merits and can wreak havoc on any opponent. The majority of Los Blancos' goals this season have come from the three superstars.
Rodrygo has now opened up on how it feels to play alongside Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian forward sat down for a chat with UEFA's official media and read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
Speaking about playing in such a sharp attacking side, Rodrygo said:
Playing with Mbappé and Vini Jr. is very special, it's a dream to play with such great players and to be part of that attack. Every day we connect better, we get to know each other better and we play better. This is just the beginning because we still have a beautiful story to write as a front-three.- Rodrygo
Kylian Mbappe joined the club on a free summer transfer from PSG. The Frenchman has already racked up 28 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across competitions. Vinicius Jr, winner of FIFA's The Best award in 2024, has scored 18 times and set up 11 more goals in 37 appearances this season.
Rodrygo, meanwhile, has been an integral part of the attacking unit. He has impressive stats, with 13 goals and eight assists from 39 appearances.
